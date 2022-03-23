There's a League of Legends novel on the way

Seemingly not content with chart-topping pop songs, spin-off games, and an acclaimed Netflix animated series, developer Riot Games is giving League of Legends the literary treatment, with the game's "first novel" set to release this September.

Ruination, as the forthcoming novel will be titled, is the work of Riot Games' principle writer, Anthony Reynolds, and will focus on two League of Legends champions: Kalista, the Spear of Vengeance, and the Ruined King Viego.

As publisher Orbit Books explains in its announcement, Ruination "tells the story of Kalista, military general to King Viego, as she searches for a legendary realm that may have access to ancient magic - the only way to cure the poisoned Queen Isolde."

Viego, you might recall, featured in last year's single-player spin-off Ruined King: A League of Legends Story - a narrative RPG that, like much of Riot's extracurricular League of Legends output, proved to be far better than many were probably expecting. Indeed, Riot's history with this sort of thing - such as Netflix's enjoyable Arcane series - suggests its upcoming novel might actually turn out to be Quite Good.

Ruination will get its English release in print, ebook, and audio editions this September, and Riot says it'll also likely be translated for "all major international markets" in due course.