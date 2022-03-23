The Witcher speculation grows as CDPR appears to give sly nod to School of the Lynx fan project

When CD Projekt Red teased its new The Witcher game on Monday, it knew exactly what it was doing.

The image of a lone medallion lying abandoned in the snow was more than enough to get people talking and all corners of the internet were soon speculating just what it all means for the franchise's future.

One theory many have settled on is that this new game will focus on the School of the Lynx. The medallion does after all appear to have some very lynx-like features and is certainly different to the School of the Cat medallion worn by Ciri.

But one small problem with this theory is that the School of Lynx is not actually an official Witcher school. Rather, it was created as part of a fan fiction project by authors Witcher190 and SMiki55.

And yet, despite this, we may have been given our first hint this previously fan-made school could well have inspired the new Witcher game. When one Twitter user noted the new medallion looked like a lynx, CDPR global community director Marcin Momot replied with a gif of actor Kenan Thomson nodding (nice spot, Kotaku).

The fan-fiction piece about the school of the Lynx says:

"The school as such, arose after a brief chat between the other members of the Cat School, Lambert and Keira Metz, who after a chance meeting, decided to join forces to recover the caravan. Lambert's motivations were clear, to honour his friend Aiden and to have his legacy somehow continue.

"After that talk, he was named leader by the other members of the Cat's School, and Lambert had an idea and decided to reform the school. This being the third and most radical reform. Which transformed the School of the Cat into the School of the Lynx."

Below is a comparison of the Witcher medallion teased by CDPR, and that of the fictional School of the Lynx medallion artwork by Karbik.

It will be interesting to see if CDPR decides to develop any of these fan ideas in its new game.

Eurogamer has reached out to the School of the Lynx's creators for comment.

CDPR has stated, "At this point, no further details regarding the game - such as a development time frame or release date - are available."

In the meantime, the developer is currently aiming to launch a new standalone Gwent title at some point in 2022.

CDPR recently released its long-awaited upgrades for Cyberpunk 2077, and will next launch PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions of The Witcher 3.