PlayStation 5 owners report online issues following system update

PlayStation owners are reporting issues connecting to servers in Elden Ring, Grand Theft Auto, Call of Duty Vanguard and other games.

The issue follows the release this morning of Sony's new PlayStation 5 system software update.

Elden Ring fans are being greeted by an error message which states that Sony's servers "could not verify PlayStation Plus subscription".

Initially, Elden Ring fans believed the game's own maintenance - also planned for this morning - was solely at fault. The planned work had seen multiplayer servers due to go offline for around an hour this morning, beginning 8am UK time.

A subsequent update on the Elden Ring Twitter account has now cautioned that "the server maintenance for PlayStation/Steam will be prolonged".

Update: the server maintenance for PlayStation/Steam will be prolonged. We apologize for the inconvenience, you will be notified in this thread when the maintenance ends. Thank you for your patience. — ELDEN RING (@ELDENRING) March 23, 2022

Still, users are confused why the game is displaying a PlayStation Plus error message about a subscription error. Eurogamer has attempted to connect to Elden Ring and seen the same error message ourselves on PlayStation 5:

'Could not verify PlayStation Plus subscription.'

Now, PlayStation owners are finding issues with other games' multiplayer servers as well, and reporting problems with their PlayStation Plus subscriptions being recognised.

@AskPlayStation why is it telling me to get playstation plus to play games when i already have it? pic.twitter.com/Z1Z9SIsH0d — Jay :D (@m0azc2) March 23, 2022

@AskPlayStation So after the new update my playstation plus no longer works. Why is that!?! pic.twitter.com/DWzX60Jq9h — Phil Brewin (@phillivewire) March 23, 2022

It's a badly-timed issue, following last week's prolonged Gran Turismo 7 downtime. Eurogamer has checked GT7's servers today and these are still accessible.

We've contacted Sony for comment and will update when we hear back.

