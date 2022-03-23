PlayStation 5 owners report online issues following system update

Elden Ring error states servers "could not verify PlayStation Plus subscription".

News by Tom Phillips, Deputy Editor
Updated on 23 March 2022

PlayStation owners are reporting issues connecting to servers in Elden Ring, Grand Theft Auto, Call of Duty Vanguard and other games.

The issue follows the release this morning of Sony's new PlayStation 5 system software update.

Elden Ring fans are being greeted by an error message which states that Sony's servers "could not verify PlayStation Plus subscription".

Eurogamer Newscast: Elden Ring's first big patch detailed.

Initially, Elden Ring fans believed the game's own maintenance - also planned for this morning - was solely at fault. The planned work had seen multiplayer servers due to go offline for around an hour this morning, beginning 8am UK time.

A subsequent update on the Elden Ring Twitter account has now cautioned that "the server maintenance for PlayStation/Steam will be prolonged".

Still, users are confused why the game is displaying a PlayStation Plus error message about a subscription error. Eurogamer has attempted to connect to Elden Ring and seen the same error message ourselves on PlayStation 5:

1
'Could not verify PlayStation Plus subscription.'

Now, PlayStation owners are finding issues with other games' multiplayer servers as well, and reporting problems with their PlayStation Plus subscriptions being recognised.

It's a badly-timed issue, following last week's prolonged Gran Turismo 7 downtime. Eurogamer has checked GT7's servers today and these are still accessible.

We've contacted Sony for comment and will update when we hear back.

Will you support Eurogamer?

We want to make Eurogamer better, and that means better for our readers - not for algorithms. You can help! Become a supporter of Eurogamer and you can view the site completely ad-free, as well as gaining exclusive access to articles, podcasts and conversations that will bring you closer to the team, the stories, and the games we all love. Subscriptions start at £3.99 / $4.99 per month.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (1)

More about Elden Ring

About the author

Tom Phillips

Tom Phillips

Deputy Editor  |  tomphillipsEG

Tom is Eurogamer's deputy editor. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

Related

Gran Turismo 7's troubled update ramps up the grind

While Polyphony suggests fixes are coming.

195

CD Projekt confirms new The Witcher game in development

"A new saga for the franchise."

129

Elden Ring described as start of a "new franchise", following enormous 12m sales milestone

Win of winter.

116

Cyberpunk 2077 patch 1.52 fixes dozens more bugs

Including various save issues on PlayStation.

65

Discounted GTA5 for PS5 unavailable via PlayStation webstore

Users question why you have to buy from console.

54

You may also enjoy...

Digital Foundry | GTA Definitive Edition: Vice City and San Andreas add to the disappointment

And the new patches do not address fundamental problems.

67

Halo Infinite Killing Spree: How to get a Killing Spree in Halo Infinite

Hammer time.

GTA Online teases "exciting new adventure", 20th anniversary tie-ins for later this year

Alongside other additions and improvements.

11

GTA 5 cheats: PS4, Xbox, PC cheats list and how to enter all cheats, phone codes and console commands

All GTA 5 cheats for every platform, in one place.

Feature | The storm chaser of Red Dead Redemption 2

The horse bolted.

38

Supporters only

Premium only | Off Topic: The hidden world of running Segments

Stairs of Doom.

5

Premium only | Podcast: Sixteen Horses author and No Man's Sky writer Greg Buchanan

A thriller.

1

Premium only | Off-topic: In praise of praise

A complimentary experience.

2

Premium only | Off-Topic: The irresistible Australian Survivor

Golden good.

Premium only | Podcast: Meet the person putting wheelchairs in D&D

And highlighting Geralt's disability.

Comments (1)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store