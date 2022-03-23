Far Cry 6 Stranger Things DLC crossover launches tomorrow

The Stranger Things DLC for Far Cry 6 launches tomorrow and will take players into a twisted version of Yara as they seek to save their beloved pup Chorizo from the forces of evil.

Known as The Vanishing, players will have to work out just what on earth is going on in Yara, as an unknown force has been abducting the island's residents, and "no one is safe".

Ubisoft has promised this DLC will introduce a new element of survival-horror into Far Cry 6's gameplay, with locations inspired by Netflix's Stranger Things able to be explored. This includes an underground bunker and a rather ominous sounding abandoned lab.

As well as new locations, characters and lore, Dani will also have new skins for both a shotgun and flamethrower as part of this DLC.

The launch of The Vanishing coincides with Far Cry 6's free weekend, which is running from 24 - 27 March on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, and PC through the Epic Games Store and the Ubisoft Store.

The game and its DLCs are also included with a Ubisoft+ subscription on PC, Stadia, and Amazon Luna.

If players are unable to get everything they wanted to achieve done during Far Cry 6's free weekend, the game will be discounted across various platforms for a limited time (see full details below).

• Ubisoft Store: From now until the end of March, get up to 50 percent off as part of the Spring Sale.

• Xbox: As part of Xbox's Deal of the Week, from March 24-28 players can get 50 percent off all editions of the game, as well as 35 percent off the Season Pass.

• PlayStation: From March 23-30, players can get 50 percent off the Standard and Gold editions of Far Cry 6, and 35 percent off the Season Pass, as part of PlayStation Store's Deal of the Week.

• Epic Games Store: As part of the Epic Spring Sale, players can get 50 percent off the Standard, Gold, Deluxe, and Ultimate editions of the game, and 35 percent off the Season Pass. The Epic Games Store is also offering 35 percent off the Vaas: Insanity DLC, and 25 percent off the Pagan: Control DLC.

• Stadia: From March 24-31: 50 percent off the Standard, Gold and Ultimate Editions of the game, and 35 percent off of the Season Pass. From now until March 31: 40 percent off of the Deluxe Edition.

Just please say Chorizo is going to be ok!