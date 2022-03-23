CD Projekt Red confirms new Witcher medallion is a lynx

Cat's that.

News by Robert Purchese, Senior Staff Writer
Updated on 23 March 2022

CD Projekt Red has confirmed to Eurogamer that the medallion in the picture teasing the new Witcher game does indeed resemble a lynx.

"Ok, some mysteries should not be so mysterious," CD Projekt Red global communication director Robert Malinowski told me this afternoon. "I can confirm that the medallion is, in fact, shaped after a lynx."

It puts to an end speculation that has been swirling ever since the image was released on Monday. The medallion's likeness to a lynx is clear (see image below); the problem was that no Lynx School existed in the Witcher canon - not in the books or games or anywhere. That's what had people's brains in a twist.

Have you seen the second series of The Witcher on Netflix yet? There's a terrific episode at the beginning with Kristofer Hivju in.

The only place it does exist, as Victoria explained in a news post earlier today, was fan fiction - in a post on The Witcher Fandom Wiki. The story dreamt up there was that witcher Lambert and sorceress Kiera Metz journeyed south after the events of The Witcher 3 and eventually joined and reformed the Cat School as the Lynx School.

Whether CD Projekt Red's own Lynx School story will have anything to do with that, we don't know. I imagine it's probably unlikely. But it is a clear indicator that this new game, and possible set of games - it is referred to as "a new saga" after all - will revolve around different characters than we've played and seen before. Geralt and the others belonged to the Wolf School, remember.

Who those characters will be, we have no idea, and I doubt we'll hear anything about it for a long time. Could it be Ciri, perhaps? She is probably the next most well known character after Geralt following The Witcher 3, and we have already played her in portions of the game. She is also, like Geralt, of paramount importance to The Witcher story and lore.

The Witcher lynx medallion
It's officially a lynx!

Or could it be someone else entirely? If the game is set in a completely different timeframe, this could work. But then who? Would it need to introduce us to someone as compelling as Geralt and hope we like them as much? A tall task.

Unless... Unless in the next Witcher game we make our own heroes, which would be a first for the series. Perhaps we could even follow them from childhood through the brutal Trial of Grasses and on to adulthood. We could make our own legends.

The new Witcher game has no release date or any other details whatsoever, but we do know it will be the first of CD Projekt Red's big games not to be built on the in-house REDengine. Instead, it will use Unreal Engine 5.

Cyberpunk 2077 will not be ported over to Unreal Engine 5, however. That game, and all future content for it, will remain RED-engine based.

Will you support Eurogamer?

We want to make Eurogamer better, and that means better for our readers - not for algorithms. You can help! Become a supporter of Eurogamer and you can view the site completely ad-free, as well as gaining exclusive access to articles, podcasts and conversations that will bring you closer to the team, the stories, and the games we all love. Subscriptions start at £3.99 / $4.99 per month.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (1)

More about The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

About the author

Robert Purchese

Robert Purchese

Senior Staff Writer  |  Clert

Bertie is senior staff writer and Eurogamer's Poland-and-dragons correspondent. He's part of the furniture here, a friendly chair, and reports on all kinds of things, the stranger the better.

Related

CD Projekt confirms new The Witcher game in development

"A new saga for the franchise."

131

Cyberpunk 2077 patch 1.52 fixes dozens more bugs

Including various save issues on PlayStation.

66

Invaders are hacking the saves of Elden Ring players on PC

The exploit will force a crash that then locks players in infinite death loops.

52

There's an illusory wall in Elden Ring that requires 50 strikes

"The fact that this kind of wall exists at all… is disturbing."

28

Mass Effect director Casey Hudson developing "all-new science-fiction universe"

A fresh star.

21

You may also enjoy...

Looks like a Chrono Cross remake may be on the way

UPDATE: Crossover with Another Eden teased.

50

Final Fantasy 14 now most profitable game in the series

Reaping the rewards.

37

Feature | Gaudy and garish, Stranger of Paradise is everything I want from a Final Fantasy spin-off

Crystal clear.

41

Feature | Star Trek: Legends is a fun RPG caught between two worlds

Neelix Down.

40

The Witcher 3 builds: The best alchemy, Death March, Sign builds and other combat builds to use

How to make Geralt combat ready for any situation.

Supporters only

Premium only | Off Topic: The hidden world of running Segments

Stairs of Doom.

7

Premium only | Podcast: Sixteen Horses author and No Man's Sky writer Greg Buchanan

A thriller.

1

Premium only | Off-topic: In praise of praise

A complimentary experience.

2

Premium only | Off-Topic: The irresistible Australian Survivor

Golden good.

Premium only | Podcast: Meet the person putting wheelchairs in D&D

And highlighting Geralt's disability.

Comments (1)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store