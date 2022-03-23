BAFTA Game Awards launches Games Challenge with Black Twitch UK

Celebrating six years of the awards.

News by Ed Nightingale, News reporter
Updated on 23 March 2022

Ahead of the BAFTA Game Awards on 7th April, the inaugural BAFTA Games Challenge is launching in collaboration with Black Twitch UK.

The stream team founders GeekyCassie and Ebonix will be captains of two teams comprising twelve women who will go head to head in a series of offbeat challenges celebrating six years of the awards.

The challenge will take place on the BAFTA Twitch channel on 31st March at 2pm UK time.

Six BAFTA nominated games will be played: Chicory: A Colorful Tale, Halo Infinite, It Takes Two, Mario Party Superstars, Returnal and Unpacking.

There'll be plenty of interaction too, with chat deciding the winners of the creative challenges, including in-game photography skills and designing a masterpiece.

"I'm delighted that we're collaborating on the inaugural BAFTA Games Challenge with Black Twitch UK, who not only do an outstanding job of raising the profile of Black streamers in the UK but also share our passion for games," said Luke Hebblethwaite, head of games at BAFTA. "I can't wait to see how the teams fare in the challenges we've set them around some of the best games of 2021."

Said GeekyCassie: "With 39 games nominated, we get to experience six of those games in unique challenges, and we are looking forward to sharing the excitement around the upcoming BAFTA Games Awards with the Twitch audience."

Ebonix added: "Since establishing Black Twitch UK with GeekyCassie, our aim has been to highlight and uplift Black streamers and content creators in the UK. Collaborating with BAFTA gives us another platform to further empower some of the talented women and Black streamers in a unique and fun way. Let the games commence!"

Returnal and It Takes Two lead the nominations at this year's awards, with eight nominations each. Check out the full list here.

Black Twitch UK is the first Black focused UK-based stream team on Twitch, focused on visibility of the community.

