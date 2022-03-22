Huge Apex Legends leak seemingly reveals next 9 seasons' worth of unannounced heroes

Plus new maps, weapons, and more.

News by Matt Wales, Reporter
Updated on 22 March 2022

A massive Apex Legends leak has appeared online, purportedly revealing the nine seasons' worth of unannounced heroes coming to developer Respawn Entertainment's free-to-play battle royale shooter, alongside details of new maps, weapons, and more.

Today's leak (as spotted by CharlieIntel) was shared to the ApexUncovered subreddit - which specialises in sniffing out Apex Legends leaks, datamines, and unreleased content - by Reddit user 5849373-throwaway, taking the form of an uploaded folder containing 15 gameplay videos, seemingly from an internal developer build, and a variety of text files detailing unannounced and unreleased future content.

Although all original files have now been pulled, copies continue to be posted on ApexUncovered and their contents have long since been fully documented in the ensuing Reddit thread and beyond. As reported by CharlieIntel, for instance, one shared video ran for almost ten minutes, showcasing a whopping nine unannounced new heroes for Apex Legends: Conduit, Scryer, Newcastle, Uplink, Vantage, Catalyst, Phantom, Jester, and Caliber.

All upcoming Legends and their abilities from r/ApexUncovered

As CharlieIntel notes, all heroes featured in the video, while unfinished, seemed to have a full set of abilities - with the most complete hero appearing to be Newcastle, leading to speculation they'll be the next Legend to join the game.

Upcoming Legends with gameplay Part 1 from r/ApexUncovered

Away from the heroes, the leaked Apex Legends footage - as thoroughly detailed in post later in the same Reddit thread - also offered a look at various unfinished maps, including one known as Divided Moon, new emotes, and new weapons.

Apex Legends: Defiance - Gameplay Trailer.

Respawn is yet to comment on the leak, but the nature of the videos and the speed in which they were pulled appears to leave little doubt as to their veracity. As for when we're likely to officially hear more of the developer's future plans for Apex Legends (albeit clearly not nine seasons' worth in one go), that may not be for some time yet, given there're still two months to go until Apex Legends' current 12th season, Defiance, comes to a close.

Will you support Eurogamer?

We want to make Eurogamer better, and that means better for our readers - not for algorithms. You can help! Become a supporter of Eurogamer and you can view the site completely ad-free, as well as gaining exclusive access to articles, podcasts and conversations that will bring you closer to the team, the stories, and the games we all love. Subscriptions start at £3.99 / $4.99 per month.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

More about Apex Legends

About the author

Matt Wales

Matt Wales

Reporter

Matt Wales is a writer and gambolling summer child who won't even pretend to live a busily impressive life of dynamic go-getting for the purposes of this bio. He is the sole and founding member of the Birdo for President of Everything Society.

Related

Discounted GTA5 for PS5 unavailable via PlayStation webstore

Users question why you have to buy from console.

54

Ubisoft drops Tom Clancy's name from XDefiant

It's a splinter cell.

33

Dying Light 1's next-gen upgrade patch is now available on Xbox Series X/S

Brings Xbox One X enhancements too.

33

Stalker 2 on hold, Ukraine-based developer confirms

UPDATE: Kyiv-based studio appears to have re-named game.

26

343 Industries gives us a closer look at "Halo Infinite's ranked experience"

"We want everyone to have a quality, fair, and fun experience in matchmaking."

14

You may also enjoy...

New Destiny 2 dungeons won't be available in the standard edition

Deluxe edition of the Witch Queen will be required.

49

Halo Infinite ranking system: All competitive tiers and ranks in order in Halo Infinite's Ranked Arena

How to climb the ranks in Halo Infinite's ranking system.

Destiny 2 Season of the Lost roadmap and upcoming events list

We have to go back.

Far Cry 6 best weapons: Where to find the best unique weapons in Far Cry 6

Our picks for the finding powerful, ready-made firearms.

Destiny 2 Shattered Realm secrets, collectibles and rotation for Forest of Echoes, Debris of Dreams and Ruins of Wrath

Where to find the Season of the Lost's biggest secrets - and when you can access them.

Supporters only

Premium only | Off Topic: The hidden world of running Segments

Stairs of Doom.

3

Premium only | Podcast: Sixteen Horses author and No Man's Sky writer Greg Buchanan

A thriller.

1

Premium only | Off-topic: In praise of praise

A complimentary experience.

2

Premium only | Off-Topic: The irresistible Australian Survivor

Golden good.

Premium only | Podcast: Meet the person putting wheelchairs in D&D

And highlighting Geralt's disability.

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store