Huge Apex Legends leak seemingly reveals next 9 seasons' worth of unannounced heroes

A massive Apex Legends leak has appeared online, purportedly revealing the nine seasons' worth of unannounced heroes coming to developer Respawn Entertainment's free-to-play battle royale shooter, alongside details of new maps, weapons, and more.

Today's leak (as spotted by CharlieIntel) was shared to the ApexUncovered subreddit - which specialises in sniffing out Apex Legends leaks, datamines, and unreleased content - by Reddit user 5849373-throwaway, taking the form of an uploaded folder containing 15 gameplay videos, seemingly from an internal developer build, and a variety of text files detailing unannounced and unreleased future content.

Although all original files have now been pulled, copies continue to be posted on ApexUncovered and their contents have long since been fully documented in the ensuing Reddit thread and beyond. As reported by CharlieIntel, for instance, one shared video ran for almost ten minutes, showcasing a whopping nine unannounced new heroes for Apex Legends: Conduit, Scryer, Newcastle, Uplink, Vantage, Catalyst, Phantom, Jester, and Caliber.

All upcoming Legends and their abilities from r/ApexUncovered This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view. Manage cookie settings

As CharlieIntel notes, all heroes featured in the video, while unfinished, seemed to have a full set of abilities - with the most complete hero appearing to be Newcastle, leading to speculation they'll be the next Legend to join the game.

Upcoming Legends with gameplay Part 1 from r/ApexUncovered This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view. Manage cookie settings

Away from the heroes, the leaked Apex Legends footage - as thoroughly detailed in post later in the same Reddit thread - also offered a look at various unfinished maps, including one known as Divided Moon, new emotes, and new weapons.

Apex Legends: Defiance - Gameplay Trailer.

Respawn is yet to comment on the leak, but the nature of the videos and the speed in which they were pulled appears to leave little doubt as to their veracity. As for when we're likely to officially hear more of the developer's future plans for Apex Legends (albeit clearly not nine seasons' worth in one go), that may not be for some time yet, given there're still two months to go until Apex Legends' current 12th season, Defiance, comes to a close.