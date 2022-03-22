Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed offers 4v1 co-op

Predator: Hunting Grounds developer Illfonic has now fully revealed its upcoming Ghostbusters game, Spirits Unleashed.

You play as one of four Ghostbusters - or alternatively as the ghost they're trying to bust. (Yes, including Slimer.)

Ghostbusters get a familiar array of Proton Packs, Ghost Traps and the like to wield as they try to pin down the sneaky spirit. Alternatively, you can float around as a spook and spread fear until you are judged as having successfully haunted your surroundings.

It's worth noting the Ghostbusters characters in the game are new, though you'll be based in the iconic firehouse and be able to brush shoulders with both Winston Zeddemore and Ray Stantz (Ernie Hudson and Dan Aykroyd) who make appearances as NPCs.

There's no release date yet, but Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed is in development now and will offer crossplay for all its platforms: PC (via Epic Games Store), PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.

Today isn't the first we've heard of the project. Both Illfonic and Ernie Hudson have teased the game previously.

Illfonic's Predator: Hunting Grounds - another 4v1 multiplayer effort - garnered a mixed response.

Ghostbusters fans will likely hope this take on the franchise - the first all-new console outing since Activision's panned 2016 effort - is closer in quality to 2009's well-received Ghostbusters: The Video Game.