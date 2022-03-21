PlayStation buying Jade Raymond's Haven Studios

Building console exclusive new Sony IP.

News by Tom Phillips, Deputy Editor
Updated on 21 March 2022

PlayStation's latest acquisition is Haven Studios, the new development team lead by Assassin's Creed co-creator Jade Raymond following her departure from Google Stadia.

Raymond's studio initially received funding from Sony last year, and has been hard at work on an exclusive new multiplayer PlayStation IP. Today's news marks a significant further step in that relationship - and is a positive sign for what the studio has built so far.

In an interview which has gone live alongside the news, GamesIndustry.biz quotes PlayStation Studios boss Hermen Hulst as saying Sony was "very impressed with how Haven is coming together", and exceeding plans for progress made. "So we thought: Let's invest deeply and do this properly."

Eurogamer Newscast: What does Sony get from buying Bungie?

"Today, the Haven team begins a new phase of our journey, as part of the PlayStation Studios family," Raymond said in a statement posted to the PlayStation blog, calling her work at Haven so far "a career highlight".

"As a SIE [Sony Interactive Entertainment] first-party studio, we will have the opportunity to collaborate with some of the world's most renowned development teams, including studios like Guerrilla, Naughty Dog, Media Molecule, and Insomniac Games, the creators of games that have inspired us as players and developers for years. We're excited to learn from these world-class studios, as well as the exceptional central creative, technology and marketing teams whose expertise will enable us to deliver even better games to players.

"To our Haven team - a huge thank you. It's been one of the most rewarding years of my career - and to the players out there, we can't wait to share more. We're just at the beginning of what is sure to be a wondrous adventure that will span generations."

Back in February, it was reported that Haven was making a "persistent and evolving online" title for PlayStation that was also headed to PC.

Haven's game is one of 10 new live service titles which PlayStation plans to launch in the next four years. One of these live service games is almost certainly Bungie's new franchise, code-named Matter, and other likely candidates include Naughty Dog's new multiplayer-focused Last of Us title, a heavily rumoured new Twisted Metal, plus online projects from Deviation Games and Sony's London Studio.

PlayStation has recently gone on a spending spree, acquiring studios such as Housemarque, Bluepoint, Firesprite, Nixxes, Valkyrie, and of course Destiny maker Bungie. There's no word on how much this latest acquisition will cost.

Will you support Eurogamer?

We want to make Eurogamer better, and that means better for our readers - not for algorithms. You can help! Become a supporter of Eurogamer and you can view the site completely ad-free, as well as gaining exclusive access to articles, podcasts and conversations that will bring you closer to the team, the stories, and the games we all love. Subscriptions start at £3.99 / $4.99 per month.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (4)

About the author

Tom Phillips

Tom Phillips

Deputy Editor  |  tomphillipsEG

Tom is Eurogamer's deputy editor. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

Related

World of Warcraft mobile game to be unveiled in May

Hearthstone and WOW expansions detailed in next six weeks.

8

Ubisoft opens Insider Programme for Skull & Bones

On sail soon?

6

Lost Ark bans over a million bot accounts, reducing server waiting times

"We know that there is more work to be done and want players to know that this is only one step."

6

Final Fantasy 14 patch 6.1 coming in mid-April

Newfound Adventure awaits.

5

Amazon outlines New World's 2022 in new development roadmap

New region, weapons, and expeditions incoming.

3

You may also enjoy...

Final Fantasy 14 director blames "my own selfishness" for Endwalker expansion's two-week delay

"I am truly sorry."

31

Amazon faces backlash after New World region transfer U-turn

"I wasted 80 hours…"

48

Yoshida "positive" about Final Fantasy 14 coming to Xbox

"We are still in discussions with Microsoft."

26

World of Warcraft players stage sit-in protest following Blizzard allegations

Calls for NPC based on former dev to be kicked out of Stormwind.

60

New World is Amazon's first video game hit with half a million concurrent players on Steam

Fifth-highest ever.

6

Supporters only

Premium only | Podcast: Sixteen Horses author and No Man's Sky writer Greg Buchanan

A thriller.

1

Premium only | Off-topic: In praise of praise

A complimentary experience.

2

Premium only | Off-Topic: The irresistible Australian Survivor

Golden good.

Premium only | Podcast: Meet the person putting wheelchairs in D&D

And highlighting Geralt's disability.

Premium only | Off Topic: Stargazing on Second Avenue

"You should be in SCHOOLS."

Comments (4)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store