The Nintendo Wii and DSi Shop channels have been offline for days

Although it appears that the download database is still live.

News by Vikki Blake, Contributor
Updated on 20 March 2022

It looks as though both the Nintendo Wii Shop and the Nintendo DSi Shop channels have been taken offline.

With no prior notice from Nintendo, players aren't sure if this is unsceduled maintenance or a sign the stores may have been removed for good. At the time of writing, it's thought the stores have been down since at least 16th March.

While players haven't been able to buy new content from either store for awhile now, the unavailability of them means players who've already bought digital goods are currently unable to retrieve them.

Perhaps most interestingly of all, whilst the stores show error codes - 290502 and 209601 for each respectively - some sources report that Nintendo's main server is still up, so games can still be downloaded via third-party tools like NUSDownloader, intimating that it's just the frontend sites themselves that have been taken offline (thanks, gbatemp via ResetEra).

As yet, Nintendo has not publicly commented on the outage.

Nintendo's Russian eShop was "temporarily placed into maintenance mode" recently after its payment service provider suspended the processing of payments in rubles.

A Google translated version of the statement on the eShop still reads: "Due to the fact that the payment service used in Nintendo eShop has suspended the processing of payments in rubles, Nintendo eShop in Russia is temporarily placed into maintenance mode".

It's worth noting this temporary suspension of service doesn't appear to be a result of Nintendo's own actions, but rather that of a third-party. Unlike Microsoft, EA, and CD Projekt - all of which have ceased sales of their products in Russia while the country's invasion of Ukraine continues - Nintendo has yet to publicly comment on the matter.

Will you support Eurogamer?

We want to make Eurogamer better, and that means better for our readers - not for algorithms. You can help! Become a supporter of Eurogamer and you can view the site completely ad-free, as well as gaining exclusive access to articles, podcasts and conversations that will bring you closer to the team, the stories, and the games we all love. Subscriptions start at £3.99 / $4.99 per month.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

About the author

Vikki Blake

Vikki Blake

Contributor  |  _vixx

When​ ​her friends​ ​were falling in love with soap stars, Vikki was falling in love with​ ​video games. She's a survival horror survivalist​ ​with a penchant for​ ​Yorkshire Tea, men dressed up as doctors and sweary words. She struggles to juggle a fair-to-middling Destiny/Halo addiction​ ​and her kill/death ratio is terrible.

Related

Gran Turismo 7 review bombed as extended maintenance drags on

Currently sitting at 4.1 on Metacritic.

106

Ubisoft is getting into cloud computing to make its open worlds even bigger

Stockholm team creating new IP using cloud tech.

53

Microsoft removing direct Twitter sharing feature from Xbox consoles

Bye then.

28

Here's how you can stream Xbox Game Pass games on Steam Deck

A new Microsoft Edge for Linux beta now runs Xbox Cloud Gaming.

11

Lost Ark devs address growing concerns of pay-to-win gameplay

"We never wanted players to feel rushed in their quest."

10

You may also enjoy...

Sony reportedly cuts back PlayStation 5 production again due to chip shortage

Place your chips anywhere.

70

Digital Foundry | DF Direct Weekly takes on Cerny's new PS5 video and the terrific Xbox Museum

Plus: is it really the end for FPS Boost?

16

PS5 the fastest-selling PlayStation console in UK history with over 1m sold

Got one?

64

Epic launches appeal against Apple court ruling

Core principles.

52

Feature | Sexism and harassment in the games industry isn't just about big names: the entire culture must change

From someone who's experienced it.

Supporters only

Premium only | Off-topic: In praise of praise

A complimentary experience.

2

Premium only | Off-Topic: The irresistible Australian Survivor

Golden good.

Premium only | Podcast: Meet the person putting wheelchairs in D&D

And highlighting Geralt's disability.

Premium only | Off Topic: Stargazing on Second Avenue

"You should be in SCHOOLS."

Supporters only | Letter from the editor: The trouble with review season

Time crisis.

5

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store