Gran Turismo now has the lowest Metacritic user score of any Sony game ever

Gran Turismo 7 now has the dubious honour of having the worst Metacritic user score for a game from PlayStation Studios, Sony Interactive Entertainment, SCEA, SCEE, or SCEJ. Ever.

As Victoria explained earlier this week, Gran Turismo 7 went dark on 17th March as servers went offline for scheduled maintenance that was then extended for over 24 hours. As a result, many took to social media platforms and Metacritic to voice their grievances, where the game's aggregate score on the latter dropped to 4.1.

Now, however, as players come to terms with the recently released 1.07 patch - which makes it even harder for players to unlock new cars without resorting to microtransactions - that rating has dropped again, falling to just 2.3 from over 4300 user reviews. It's a stark contrast to the critic score, which currently sits at 87.

"No content. Forces microtransactions. Fixed roulette cards. Race rewards are a joke. Cars are overpriced. Ridiculous tire model. Some graphics in the background are straight from the ps3 (os ps2)," wrote one unhappy player.

"Now we know why this game has to be always online!" opined another. "The players are being cheated by [Polyphony Digital]! The highlight is Kazunori Yamauchi's arrogant attempt to justify the exorbitant car credits. One reason for playing video games is that dreams come true. PD/Sony are destroying dreams with their always-online-cash-garbage."

As our friends at VGC explain, this means Gran Turismo 7's user score has dropped below that of World of Warriors, which had hitherto been the unfortunate best of the worst games from PlayStation with a Metacritic user score of 2.9. The runner-up had been PSP's NBA 10 The Inside at 3.0.

Eurogamer's resident racer and editor-in-chief Martin Robinson has called Gran Turismo 7's microtransactions "pretty grim", saying they were "a significant blot on an otherwise excellent game".