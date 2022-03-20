Fortnite temporarily removes building from its new season

"All battle, no building."

News by Vikki Blake, Contributor
Updated on 20 March 2022

Epic Games has dropped details of Fortnite's new Chapter 3 Season 2, which includes the surprising news that it has temporarily removed building from the battle royale's main mode.

As part of the new Resistance season - which goes live later today - "building has been wiped out!", Epic says.

"To help maintain cover, you now have an Overshield on top of your Shield and Health. The Overshield is your first line of defense: before your Shield and Health take a hit, it's your Overshield that'll crack. Your Overshield will still recover if it goes all the way down to 0."

A new loading screen gives us a little more context.

"All Battle, No building," the text says. "Building has been wiped out. It's up to the Resistance to get it back. Jump in with your squad and help The Seven uncover the Imagined Orders nefarious plan."

Don't panic if you play arena or competitive playlists, by the way - they will be unaffected by the building ban.

As for what else is new? The new Battle Pass unlocks Doctor Strange, as well as characters like Tsuki 2.0, Gunnar, and The Origin. There's also two new weapons up for grabs, too; the "power-packed" Combat SMG, the red-dot Striker Burst Rifle, and a bunch of unvaulted goodies, too.

There's also been a buff to your agility - players can now "move at a new, faster default movement speed" and "sprint even faster for short bursts", as well as the ability to mantle up onto ledges now, too.

"Gaining the high ground has always been key to winning a battle," Epix explains. "And fortunately, where your feet fail, your hands will now help you out. If a surface is just a little too high for your jump - or a platform just a little too far for your landing - your hands can come into play and pull you up!"

ICYMI, Epic Games has confirmed that from today, 20th March, until 3rd April, all its Fortnite proceeds will be donated to "humanitarian relief for people affected by the war in Ukraine".

In partnership with Xbox - which is also "committing [its] proceeds for Fortnite during this time" - the drive hopes to generate funds for relief organisations that provide emergency aid, health support, food and clean water, essential supplies, legal aid, and shelter.

Will you support Eurogamer?

We want to make Eurogamer better, and that means better for our readers - not for algorithms. You can help! Become a supporter of Eurogamer and you can view the site completely ad-free, as well as gaining exclusive access to articles, podcasts and conversations that will bring you closer to the team, the stories, and the games we all love. Subscriptions start at £3.99 / $4.99 per month.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

More about Fortnite

About the author

Vikki Blake

Vikki Blake

Contributor  |  _vixx

When​ ​her friends​ ​were falling in love with soap stars, Vikki was falling in love with​ ​video games. She's a survival horror survivalist​ ​with a penchant for​ ​Yorkshire Tea, men dressed up as doctors and sweary words. She struggles to juggle a fair-to-middling Destiny/Halo addiction​ ​and her kill/death ratio is terrible.

Related

Discounted GTA5 for PS5 unavailable via PlayStation webstore

Users question why you have to buy from console.

54

Ubisoft drops Tom Clancy's name from XDefiant

It's a splinter cell.

33

Stalker 2 on hold, Ukraine-based developer confirms

UPDATE: Kyiv-based studio appears to have re-named game.

26

Warren Spector's OtherSide studio hasn't worked on System Shock 3 since 2019

"There's not much clarification I can give you."

19

343 Industries gives us a closer look at "Halo Infinite's ranked experience"

"We want everyone to have a quality, fair, and fun experience in matchmaking."

14

You may also enjoy...

New Destiny 2 dungeons won't be available in the standard edition

Deluxe edition of the Witch Queen will be required.

49

Halo Infinite ranking system: All competitive tiers and ranks in order in Halo Infinite's Ranked Arena

How to climb the ranks in Halo Infinite's ranking system.

Destiny 2 Season of the Lost roadmap and upcoming events list

We have to go back.

Far Cry 6 best weapons: Where to find the best unique weapons in Far Cry 6

Our picks for the finding powerful, ready-made firearms.

Destiny 2 Shattered Realm secrets, collectibles and rotation for Forest of Echoes, Debris of Dreams and Ruins of Wrath

Where to find the Season of the Lost's biggest secrets - and when you can access them.

Supporters only

Premium only | Off-topic: In praise of praise

A complimentary experience.

2

Premium only | Off-Topic: The irresistible Australian Survivor

Golden good.

Premium only | Podcast: Meet the person putting wheelchairs in D&D

And highlighting Geralt's disability.

Premium only | Off Topic: Stargazing on Second Avenue

"You should be in SCHOOLS."

Supporters only | Letter from the editor: The trouble with review season

Time crisis.

5

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store