There's an illusory wall in Elden Ring that requires 50 strikes

"The fact that this kind of wall exists at all… is disturbing."

News by Vikki Blake, Contributor
Updated on 19 March 2022

If you've been running around the Lands Between, confident you've successfully whacked every potential illusory wall, I have bad news - it turns out that at least one secret opening requires you to strike it at least 50 times.

According to this outrageously patient player on Reddit (thanks, PC Gamer), there's seemingly an illusory wall in Volcano Manor that will only disappear once you've hit it 50 times.

"This video is the greatest and most heinous iteration of 'hidden path ahead'," wrote one player. "Now instead of hitting every wall once, I have to go hit every wall 50 times."

"You know we have to go back through the entire game and check every wall now, right," added another. The OP just calls the discovery "disturbing".

Interestingly, it's sparked discussion in the comments about whether this is a true illusory wall or is, in fact, a "normal" wall that the player was able to destroy through beating down its HP. As it doesn't lead anywhere particularly exciting - or secret - and it's near another fake wall and doesn't quite have the same audio cues, some think it's just a glitch.

Many of the NPCs in Elden Ring wear masks or hoods, but one dataminer has now uncovered their real faces.

Zullie the Witch, a well-known Souls YouTuber, has been able to unmask Elden Ring NPCs by uncovering their specific values in the character creator.

For more on Elden Ring, check out the latest update, the fastest speedrun, or tips on defeating bosses.

