Stand With Ukraine Humble Bundle has already raised over £3 million for charity

It's only been a day, but already Humble Bundle's Stand with Ukraine bundle, has already generated over £3 million to aid humanitarian efforts following Russia's violent and illegal invasion of Ukraine.

The bundle - which features over 120 items worth over £1800 ($2500) - has been bagged by over 95,000 people, all of whom have paid at least £30, with the average purchase price clocking in at around £34. 100 per cent of the proceeds will go to Razom for Ukraine, International Rescue Committee, International Medical Corps, and Direct Relief to "support vital humanitarian crisis relief efforts for the people of Ukraine today".

"The violent and unlawful invasion in Ukraine is taking a tragic toll-displacing people, devastating families, and creating an urgent need for food, water, supplies, shelter, and safety," Humble explained at the time the bundle was announced. "To help out how we can, we've joined forces with game creators, book publishers, and software makers around the globe for a bundle 100% dedicated to supporting the victims and refugees from Ukraine during this crisis."

There's still time to grab the Stand With Ukraine bundle. It includes over 120 games, books, and software items including Metro Exodus, Back 4 Blood, Satisfactory, The Long Dark, Spyro Reignited Trilogy, Quantum Break, Slay the Spire, Nex Machina, Endless Space 2, Kerbal Space Program, System Shock: Enhanced Edition, Wargroove, all three Amnesia games, Sunset Overdrive, Max Payne 3, Fable Anniversary, and more.

As Matt told us earlier this week, Humble Games' announcement follows significant donations and fundraising efforts across the industry in support of Ukraine. Itch.io's recent bundle raised over $6m USD, and large donations have been made by the likes of The Pokémon Company, Bandai Namco, CD Projekt Red, game engine maker Unity, This War of Mine developer 11 Bit Studios, Clash of the Clans maker Supercell, THQ/Gearbox owner Embracer, Square Enix, and more.