Bandai Namco Mobile trials a four-day working week

"This model has shown significant mental health improvements."

News by Vikki Blake, Contributor
Updated on 19 March 2022

Bandai Namco Mobile is trialling a four-day working week.

As part of its "very flat, open, and collaborative culture" in Barcelona, the team says it is "excited to challenge and push for this innovation in both our new IPs and how we operate as a studio".

"Work-life balance has always been a priority for us and since the beginning of our studio, we have empowered our teams to strike the right balance between their professional and private life based on their unique needs thanks to unlimited holidays, hybrid working, and no set working hours," a statement, posted on Medium and LinkedIn, explains.

"Trialling the move to the four-day workweek is the next logical step for us to continue striving to reduce stress, increase creativity and enable our teams to do their very best work. This model has shown significant mental health improvements and a reduction of mental health days off by employees, as an industry that has close links with burn-out, wellbeing is a top priority for us and has been a key factor in us adopting this change."

As part of a six-month trial, which kicked off earlier this month, Fridays will be a designated "non-working day" for all Bandai Namco employees. All salaries and benefits will remain the same.

"Coupled with an extra day of rest, we are confident that we will have the same (or more!) output in fewer working hours," the team says, confirming that it will "share [its] findings" with us once the trial is up.

The trial comes after numerous reports of crunch and poor working conditions continue to haunt the games industry. In January, a new report detailed a long-term culture of crunch at TT Games, the developer behind the main Lego series of licensed titles. More than 20 TT Games staff - past and present - described working for bosses who reportedly expected their teams to crunch as part and parcel of game production, ever since the studio's founding in 2005.

In a more positive report about crunch, however, Guerrilla Games confirmed it chose to delay the release of Horizon Forbidden West in part to avoid its employees having to crunch.

Will you support Eurogamer?

We want to make Eurogamer better, and that means better for our readers - not for algorithms. You can help! Become a supporter of Eurogamer and you can view the site completely ad-free, as well as gaining exclusive access to articles, podcasts and conversations that will bring you closer to the team, the stories, and the games we all love. Subscriptions start at £3.99 / $4.99 per month.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

About the author

Vikki Blake

Vikki Blake

Contributor  |  _vixx

When​ ​her friends​ ​were falling in love with soap stars, Vikki was falling in love with​ ​video games. She's a survival horror survivalist​ ​with a penchant for​ ​Yorkshire Tea, men dressed up as doctors and sweary words. She struggles to juggle a fair-to-middling Destiny/Halo addiction​ ​and her kill/death ratio is terrible.

Related

Gran Turismo 7 review bombed as extended maintenance drags on

Currently sitting at 4.1 on Metacritic.

102

Ubisoft is getting into cloud computing to make its open worlds even bigger

Stockholm team creating new IP using cloud tech.

47

Microsoft removing direct Twitter sharing feature from Xbox consoles

Bye then.

26

Supermassive Games' The Quarry has its full, horrifying reveal ahead of June release

"No kids. No adults. No rules."

19

Stadia now has "Click to Play" demos available without an account

As Google tries to keep the service active.

18

You may also enjoy...

Sony reportedly cuts back PlayStation 5 production again due to chip shortage

Place your chips anywhere.

70

Digital Foundry | DF Direct Weekly takes on Cerny's new PS5 video and the terrific Xbox Museum

Plus: is it really the end for FPS Boost?

16

PS5 the fastest-selling PlayStation console in UK history with over 1m sold

Got one?

64

Epic launches appeal against Apple court ruling

Core principles.

52

Feature | Sexism and harassment in the games industry isn't just about big names: the entire culture must change

From someone who's experienced it.

Supporters only

Premium only | Off-topic: In praise of praise

A complimentary experience.

2

Premium only | Off-Topic: The irresistible Australian Survivor

Golden good.

Premium only | Podcast: Meet the person putting wheelchairs in D&D

And highlighting Geralt's disability.

Premium only | Off Topic: Stargazing on Second Avenue

"You should be in SCHOOLS."

Supporters only | Letter from the editor: The trouble with review season

Time crisis.

5

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store