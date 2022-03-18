Roller Champions release delayed to "late spring"

May or Aprwheel?

News by Tom Phillips, Deputy Editor
Updated on 18 March 2022

Ubisoft has now set a "late spring" release window for Roller Champions, its long-in-development team-based skating game that's a bit like Rocket League.

The game had been expected sometime in early 2022 following several rounds of alpha and beta testing over the years since its announcement back in 2019.

Now, however, Ubisoft has said it still needed a bit more time.

"After evaluating every possible scenario, the team has concluded that they will need a bit more time to deliver the successful game you deserve," Ubisoft said in a statement to beta testers via Discord.

"We are hard at work for the wait to be worth your confidence in Roller Champions as the game is getting closer to launch every day."

Roller Champions is set to launch on PC, PlayStation, Switch and Xbox.

Will you support Eurogamer?

We want to make Eurogamer better, and that means better for our readers - not for algorithms. You can help! Become a supporter of Eurogamer and you can view the site completely ad-free, as well as gaining exclusive access to articles, podcasts and conversations that will bring you closer to the team, the stories, and the games we all love. Subscriptions start at £3.99 / $4.99 per month.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

More about Roller Champions

About the author

Tom Phillips

Tom Phillips

Deputy Editor  |  tomphillipsEG

Tom is Eurogamer's deputy editor. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

Related

EA boss claims FIFA is just "four letters on the front of the box"

Licensing negotiations hang in the balance.

70

Amazon US ships Gran Turismo 7 a week early

"The cafe area is really the stand out feature of GT7 so far."

28

EA's €10m Dutch FIFA loot box fine overturned

Penalty saved.

27

EA stops selling Russia items in FIFA Ultimate Team

But players keep already-owned items.

16

FIFA 23 will reportedly include crossplay

Across PC, PlayStation and Xbox.

15

You may also enjoy...

Feature | The big interview: EA, FIFA and loot boxes

"Kids should not be spending in our game."

216

Liverpool star quits FIFA 22 tournament early to play real-life match, scores after just 97 seconds, does gamer celebration

Sprint button.

10

Manchester United to be renamed Manchester UFC from Football Manager 22 onwards after trademark dispute

Red devils.

35

Feature | eFootball is clearly not ready for its bizarre launch

Nuts.

94

EA vows to do more to tackle racist content in FIFA 21

"It seems more prevalent than ever."

63

Supporters only

Premium only | Off-topic: In praise of praise

A complimentary experience.

2

Premium only | Off-Topic: The irresistible Australian Survivor

Golden good.

Premium only | Podcast: Meet the person putting wheelchairs in D&D

And highlighting Geralt's disability.

Premium only | Off Topic: Stargazing on Second Avenue

"You should be in SCHOOLS."

Supporters only | Letter from the editor: The trouble with review season

Time crisis.

5

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store