Ride Thomas the Tank Engine in Elden Ring

He gets around doesn't he? Not content with being modded into Resident Evil 2 and Village, Skyrim, Fallout 4, Sekiro and more, Thomas the Tank Engine is now in Elden Ring.

He comes courtesy of skymoon who's uploaded a Tree Sentinel Thomas Mod to NexusMods (spotted by PC Gamer).

The mod swaps out the Tree Sentinel's trusty steed for the bright cartoon train, which looks as laughably ridiculous as you'd expect.

What's more, judging by skymoon's video of the mod, you can also swap Thomas in for the player's horse Torrent.

It sure is weird seeing Thomas double jumping around Miyazaki's dark fantasy world.

It's a bit of a complicated mod to install however. As PC Gamer explains, you'll need to use a modded version of UXM to unpack the game, then unzip the Thomas mod archive into the Elden Ring folder.

And it seems this may no longer be possible: as skymoon explains on the mod page, "UXM for Elden Ring is not allowed to upload to nexusmods now. sorry for inconvenience. I will update later."

Still, riding Thomas in Elden Ring was an inevitable fantasy, wasn't it?