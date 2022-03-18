Mario Kart 8 Deluxe fans debate datamined course details

Today brings the first eight tracks of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe's Booster Course Pass - but already fans think they have seen what's coming next.

The Booster Course Pass contains a total of 48 tracks, split into six dollops of eight courses to be released from now until late 2023.

A datamined image said to be from the game has set fan tongues wagging - as it appears to show thumbnails of future Booster Course Pass additions.

Fans think the image below shows fan favourites such as Mario Kart Wii tracks Maple Treeway and Koopa Cape, plus plenty more additions from mobile spin-off Mario Kart Tour.

Looks like we got a datamine leak after all. Courses on here include:

- Sydney Sprint (tour)

- LA Laps (tour)

- Mario Circuit (SNES)

- Koopa Cape (Wii)



Can you see any more? pic.twitter.com/uv6bGadUye — Joshua 'NantenJex' Goldie (@MrNantendo) March 18, 2022

Mario Kart (SNES), Rainbow Road (3DS), Vanilla Lake (SNES), Shy Guy Bazaar (3DS) and DK Summit (Wii) are also mentioned.

Mario Kart Tour tracks are said to include Sydney Sprint, LA Laps, New York Minute, Merry Mountain and Vancouver Velocity.

Another enterprising fan has fiddled with the game's menu to reveal the currently-hidden platforms each of the remaining courses will come from.

However, none of this data is yet final - and may be placeholder details or outdated.

Here is a showcase of all the cups with potential prefixes. We have not confirmed if it is grabbing this information from garbage data. pic.twitter.com/3yW46Ms1D5 — Fishguy6564 (@fishguy6564) March 17, 2022

Outside of the eight tracks now added, which Mario Kart favourites would you like to see return?