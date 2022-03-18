Humble's Stand With Ukraine bundle includes Back 4 Blood, Metro: Exodus, Spyro, more

Humble Games has launched its new Stand With Ukraine bundle, which will see 100% of its proceeds donated to support the humanitarian efforts currently taking place in Ukraine following Russia's devastating invasion of the country.

"The violent and unlawful invasion in Ukraine is taking a tragic toll-displacing people, devastating families, and creating an urgent need for food, water, supplies, shelter, and safety," explains Humble. "To help out how we can, we've joined forces with game creators, book publishers, and software makers around the globe for a bundle 100% dedicated to supporting the victims and refugees from Ukraine during this crisis."

To that end, Stand With Ukraine bundle will be available from today, 18th March, until next Friday 25th March, and include over 120 games, books, and software items. In terms of games, it's a bit of a corker, featuring the likes of Metro Exodus, Back 4 Blood, Satisfactory, The Long Dark, Spyro Reignited Trilogy, Quantum Break, Slay the Spire, Nex Machina, Endless Space 2, Kerbal Space Program, System Shock: Enhanced Edition, Wargroove, all three Amnesia games, Sunset Overdrive, Max Payne 3, Fable Anniversary, and more.

Bookwise, you'll find all six volumes of Alejandro Jodorowsky's The Incal, volume one of The Boys, plus various other offerings, including the Pathfinder Second Edition Core Rulebook, Starfinder Core Rulebook, and Warhammer Fantasy Roleplay 2nd Edition Core Rulebook among others. As for software, you'll find the likes of GameMaker Studio 2 Creator (with a 12 month license), RPG Maker V, and Music Maker EDM Edition.

For those looking to get a bunch of cool stuff while also helping to support humanitarian efforts in the Ukraine, the cost of the bundle starts at around £30. Humble says 100% of proceeds will be distributed among Razom for Ukraine, International Rescue Committee, International Medical Corp, and Direct Relief - as detailed in its blog.

Humble Games' announcement follows significant donations and fundraising efforts across the industry in support of the Ukraine. Itch.io's recent bundle raised over $6m USD, and large donations have been made by the likes of The Pokémon Company, Bandai Namco, CD Projekt Red, game engine maker Unity, This War of Mine developer 11 Bit Studios, Clash of the Clans maker Supercell, THQ/Gearbox owner Embracer, Square Enix, and more.