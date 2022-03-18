Elden Ring's NPCs unmasked

Friend and foe alike.

News by Ed Nightingale, News reporter
Updated on 18 March 2022

Many of the NPCs in Elden Ring wear masks or hoods, but one dataminer has now uncovered their real faces.

Zullie the Witch is well known on YouTube for playing around with the Souls games, examining characters and exploring the world design.

In their latest videos Zullie unmasks Elden Ring's NPCs by uncovering their specific values in the character creator (spotted by PC Gamer).

Eurogamer Newscast: What might an Elden Ring franchise look like?

The values mean it's possible to recreate any NPC, without their equipment.

For instance, Sorceress Sellen, who the player meets early on to learn sorceries, wears a stone mask. But beneath that she has dark hair and blue eyes.

Or if you've wondered what Yura looks like under that lampshade of a helmet, turns out he sports an unkempt, shaggy looking hair do.

D, Hunter of the Dead, meanwhile looks pretty vampiric with his ghostly visage.

Zullie has a second video focusing on enemy NPCs, rather than the friendly ones. Many of these are NPC invasions you wouldn't normally see up close.

Check out Zullie's videos below, but beware of spoilers of course.

For more on Elden Ring, check out the latest update, the fastest speedrun, or tips on defeating bosses.

Will you support Eurogamer?

We want to make Eurogamer better, and that means better for our readers - not for algorithms. You can help! Become a supporter of Eurogamer and you can view the site completely ad-free, as well as gaining exclusive access to articles, podcasts and conversations that will bring you closer to the team, the stories, and the games we all love. Subscriptions start at £3.99 / $4.99 per month.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

More about Elden Ring

About the author

Ed Nightingale

Ed Nightingale

News reporter

Ed is Reporter at Eurogamer, with an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

Related

Elden Ring patch adds NPC markers to map

Also balance changes, bug fixes, and speedrun item nerf.

81

Elden Ring's first major boss defeated by 70% of players

Margit felled.

81

Resident Evil 2, 3 and 7 coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S

UPDATE: Save data will transfer across.

62

Elden Ring players discover underwear cut from final game

A thong of ice and fire.

25

Foxy action-adventure Tunic is heading to Game Pass today

Or purchase it on Xbox, PC, and Mac.

13

You may also enjoy...

Recommended | ElecHead review - a more than clever platformer

Bright spark.

23

Review | Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy review - breezy but unfocused action

All over the space.

100

Assassin's Creed Valhalla reveals a teasing autumn roadmap

Discovery Tour! Free updates! Spooky event!

22

Another secret method to kill Kraid has been discovered in Metroid Dread

Plus speedruns are even quicker.

6

Assassin's Creed: Valhalla romance options list, including The Siege of Paris romances, explained

A list of romance options, from one-off flings to stable relationships.

4

Supporters only

Premium only | Off-topic: In praise of praise

A complimentary experience.

2

Premium only | Off-Topic: The irresistible Australian Survivor

Golden good.

Premium only | Podcast: Meet the person putting wheelchairs in D&D

And highlighting Geralt's disability.

Premium only | Off Topic: Stargazing on Second Avenue

"You should be in SCHOOLS."

Supporters only | Letter from the editor: The trouble with review season

Time crisis.

5

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store