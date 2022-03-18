Amazon outlines New World's 2022 in new development roadmap

In the face of a dwindling player base for fantasy MMO New World following its barnstorming launch last September, Amazon Games has shared a "broad overview" of its content release plans for the game's next three seasons in 2022.

As previously announced, March will see the formal arrival of New World's Heart of Madness update - it was made available on the public test realm earlier this month - bringing the game's main storyline to a close with a new endgame expedition, Tempest's Heart, which promises a "final showdown" against Isabella in a corrupted dimension of reality.

March's update also introduces the new Blunderbuss, described as a "run-and-gun shotgun-type" weapon, and Amazon has now highlighted a couple more additions due in "spring", including 3v3 PvP arenas and a PvP reward track.

New World - Launch Trailer.

Moving into the rest of the year, specifics are a little harder to come by, but Amazon says to expect a new endgame expedition, titled Barnacles & Black Powder, this summer. That'll be joined by an expedition group finder feature, and a new summer event.

Autumn, meanwhile, brings a new desert territory and accompanying culture in the form of Brimstone Sands. Players can also expect 2022's third endgame expedition, The Ennead, which is described as "one of the harder expeditions" in-game and "not for the faint of heart".

Alongside all that, autumn will introduce the new Broadsword weapon, leaderboards for both PvP and PvE activities, and two new seasonal events: Nightvale Hallow and Turkulon 2022.

Additionally, Amazon says players can expect the likes of new mutations, balance changes, and bug fixes throughout the year. You'll find a little more detail on March's update and other New World related goings on in its latest developer video.