A Plague Tale is being turned into a TV series

Rat-ings winner.

News by Tom Phillips, Deputy Editor
Updated on 18 March 2022

Brilliant adventure game A Plague Tale is being turned into a TV show.

Set in medieval France, A Plague Tale will now be adapted using talent from the country.

Interest in adapting the series by US production studios was passed over to keep the show closer to its setting and to the games' original Bordeaux-based developer Asobo (thanks, Allocine). There's no word yet on a production schedule or casting.

French director Mathieu Turi (who worked as assistant director on Quentin Tarantino's Inglourious Basterds) has now confirmed his involvement in the series via Twitter.

"It's official! I'm honored to work on the adaptation as a TV series of A Plague Tale," Turi wrote. "Thank you to Asobo Studio and Focus Entertainement for their trust. I can't wait to bring Amicia and Hugo's journey to the screen!"

A Plague Tale: Innocence first launched in 2019, and told the story of young siblings Amicia and Hugo de Rune as they escape war and disease in 14th century Aquitaine.

The game's story, characters and rat-controlling gameplay were all widely praised, and versions for Switch, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S followed on last year.

A full sequel, A Plague Tale: Requieum, is due sometime later in 2022.

Will you support Eurogamer?

We want to make Eurogamer better, and that means better for our readers - not for algorithms. You can help! Become a supporter of Eurogamer and you can view the site completely ad-free, as well as gaining exclusive access to articles, podcasts and conversations that will bring you closer to the team, the stories, and the games we all love. Subscriptions start at £3.99 / $4.99 per month.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

Games in this article

A Plague Tale: Innocence

A Plague Tale: Requiem

About the author

Tom Phillips

Tom Phillips

Deputy Editor  |  tomphillipsEG

Tom is Eurogamer's deputy editor. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

Related

Elden Ring patch adds NPC markers to map

Also balance changes, bug fixes, and speedrun item nerf.

81

Elden Ring's first major boss defeated by 70% of players

Margit felled.

81

Resident Evil 2, 3 and 7 coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S

UPDATE: Save data will transfer across.

62

Elden Ring players discover underwear cut from final game

A thong of ice and fire.

25

Foxy action-adventure Tunic is heading to Game Pass today

Or purchase it on Xbox, PC, and Mac.

13

You may also enjoy...

Recommended | ElecHead review - a more than clever platformer

Bright spark.

23

Review | Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy review - breezy but unfocused action

All over the space.

100

Assassin's Creed Valhalla reveals a teasing autumn roadmap

Discovery Tour! Free updates! Spooky event!

22

Another secret method to kill Kraid has been discovered in Metroid Dread

Plus speedruns are even quicker.

6

Assassin's Creed: Valhalla romance options list, including The Siege of Paris romances, explained

A list of romance options, from one-off flings to stable relationships.

4

Supporters only

Premium only | Off-topic: In praise of praise

A complimentary experience.

2

Premium only | Off-Topic: The irresistible Australian Survivor

Golden good.

Premium only | Podcast: Meet the person putting wheelchairs in D&D

And highlighting Geralt's disability.

Premium only | Off Topic: Stargazing on Second Avenue

"You should be in SCHOOLS."

Supporters only | Letter from the editor: The trouble with review season

Time crisis.

5

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store