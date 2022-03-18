A Plague Tale is being turned into a TV series

Brilliant adventure game A Plague Tale is being turned into a TV show.

Set in medieval France, A Plague Tale will now be adapted using talent from the country.

Interest in adapting the series by US production studios was passed over to keep the show closer to its setting and to the games' original Bordeaux-based developer Asobo (thanks, Allocine). There's no word yet on a production schedule or casting.

French director Mathieu Turi (who worked as assistant director on Quentin Tarantino's Inglourious Basterds) has now confirmed his involvement in the series via Twitter.

"It's official! I'm honored to work on the adaptation as a TV series of A Plague Tale," Turi wrote. "Thank you to Asobo Studio and Focus Entertainement for their trust. I can't wait to bring Amicia and Hugo's journey to the screen!"

A Plague Tale: Innocence first launched in 2019, and told the story of young siblings Amicia and Hugo de Rune as they escape war and disease in 14th century Aquitaine.

The game's story, characters and rat-controlling gameplay were all widely praised, and versions for Switch, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S followed on last year.

A full sequel, A Plague Tale: Requieum, is due sometime later in 2022.