Ubisoft drops Tom Clancy's name from XDefiant

It's a splinter cell. 

News by Ishraq Subhan, Reporter
Updated on 17 March 2022

Ubisoft has rebranded Tom Clancy's XDefiant to... XDefiant.

The name change comes as Ubisoft attempts to recover from the botched announcement of the game last year.

The announcement was criticised by Tom Clancy fans for straying too far from the franchise's serious military themes and formula.

The trailer revealed graffiti-filled maps and specialists with attitude.

The rebranding appears to have been hastily deployed, with the XDefiant landing page lacking any images or a fleshed-out logo compared to the previous page.

Ubisoft told Axios that some of the game's factions will still be pulled from the Tom Clancy universe, but new non-Clancy factions will show up too.

The publisher also announced new closed playtest sessions for the game which you can register for here.

Will you support Eurogamer?

We want to make Eurogamer better, and that means better for our readers - not for algorithms. You can help! Become a supporter of Eurogamer and you can view the site completely ad-free, as well as gaining exclusive access to articles, podcasts and conversations that will bring you closer to the team, the stories, and the games we all love. Subscriptions start at £3.99 / $4.99 per month.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

More about Tom Clancy's XDefiant

About the author

Ishraq Subhan

Ishraq Subhan

Reporter  |  Ishrxq_

Ishraq is a freelance games journalist. His first ever console was the PlayStation, where he found his love of games through Ridge Racer. He likes to think hes really into story-driven games, but spends most of his time on the latest yearly Call of Duty release.

Related

Halo Infinite co-op won't launch in May as planned

"The reality is that it's going to take more time to land a high-quality, full-featured 4-player network co-op experience".

71

Halo Infinite's multiplayer lead leaves 343 Industries

"It's been an honour leading the MP design team over these years."

27

Stalker 2 on hold, Ukraine-based developer confirms

UPDATE: Kyiv-based studio appears to have re-named game.

26

Battlefield 2042's delayed scoreboard UI refresh update arrives tomorrow

With compensation bundle for Season One delay.

20

Warren Spector's OtherSide studio hasn't worked on System Shock 3 since 2019

"There's not much clarification I can give you."

19

You may also enjoy...

New Destiny 2 dungeons won't be available in the standard edition

Deluxe edition of the Witch Queen will be required.

49

Halo Infinite ranking system: All competitive tiers and ranks in order in Halo Infinite's Ranked Arena

How to climb the ranks in Halo Infinite's ranking system.

Destiny 2 Season of the Lost roadmap and upcoming events list

We have to go back.

Far Cry 6 best weapons: Where to find the best unique weapons in Far Cry 6

Our picks for the finding powerful, ready-made firearms.

Destiny 2 Shattered Realm secrets, collectibles and rotation for Forest of Echoes, Debris of Dreams and Ruins of Wrath

Where to find the Season of the Lost's biggest secrets - and when you can access them.

Supporters only

Premium only | Off-topic: In praise of praise

A complimentary experience.

2

Premium only | Off-Topic: The irresistible Australian Survivor

Golden good.

Premium only | Podcast: Meet the person putting wheelchairs in D&D

And highlighting Geralt's disability.

Premium only | Off Topic: Stargazing on Second Avenue

"You should be in SCHOOLS."

Supporters only | Letter from the editor: The trouble with review season

Time crisis.

5

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store