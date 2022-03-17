Ubisoft drops Tom Clancy's name from XDefiant
It's a splinter cell.
Ubisoft has rebranded Tom Clancy's XDefiant to... XDefiant.
The name change comes as Ubisoft attempts to recover from the botched announcement of the game last year.
The announcement was criticised by Tom Clancy fans for straying too far from the franchise's serious military themes and formula.
The trailer revealed graffiti-filled maps and specialists with attitude.
The rebranding appears to have been hastily deployed, with the XDefiant landing page lacking any images or a fleshed-out logo compared to the previous page.
Ubisoft told Axios that some of the game's factions will still be pulled from the Tom Clancy universe, but new non-Clancy factions will show up too.
The publisher also announced new closed playtest sessions for the game which you can register for here.
Will you support Eurogamer?
We want to make Eurogamer better, and that means better for our readers - not for algorithms. You can help! Become a supporter of Eurogamer and you can view the site completely ad-free, as well as gaining exclusive access to articles, podcasts and conversations that will bring you closer to the team, the stories, and the games we all love. Subscriptions start at £3.99 / $4.99 per month.
Comments (0)