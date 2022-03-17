Supermassive Games' The Quarry has its full, horrifying reveal ahead of June release

"No kids. No adults. No rules."

News by Victoria Kennedy, News reporter
Updated on 17 March 2022

Yesterday, Supermassive Games teased everyone with a short (but still haunting) snippet of its upcoming game, The Quarry. Now, fans have been given an even more in-depth peak behind the curtains at what horrors lie ahead when the game launches this June.

Coming from the same team that brought us the Wendigo filled nightmare of Until Dawn, The Quarry will once more focus on a group of teens. But rather than a snowy cabin escape, this time the game will focus on nine counsellors on their last day of summer camp.

"As the sun sets, the teenage counsellors of Hackett's Quarry throw a party to celebrate. No kids. No adults. No rules."

Of course, this being a Supermassive game, things do not go smoothly for these poor teens and their night of debauched fun soon turns deadly as they become "hunted by blood-drenched locals and something far more sinister".

counsellors_The_Quarry

As the story progresses, players will have the chance to take on the role of each of the nine young counsellors, as they try and survive the night. As with Until Dawn, every choice will have a consequence as players try and make their way through the "tangled web of possibilities."

Any one of these nine councillors can be the star of the game... or they can meet their demise on the grounds of Hackett's Quarry.

If this premise wasn't enough to tempt horror fans, there is more.

DA_The_Quarry

The Quarry's cast boasts several horror veterans, including Scream's David Arquette and Lin Shaye from A Nightmare on Elm Street. Joining them are Ariel Winter, famous for her role as Alex Dunphy in Modern Family and Justice Smith from Detective Pikachu and the Jurassic World films.

The Quarry will release on 10th June for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and Windows PC via Steam, and is available for preorder now.

Will you support Eurogamer?

We want to make Eurogamer better, and that means better for our readers - not for algorithms. You can help! Become a supporter of Eurogamer and you can view the site completely ad-free, as well as gaining exclusive access to articles, podcasts and conversations that will bring you closer to the team, the stories, and the games we all love. Subscriptions start at £3.99 / $4.99 per month.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

More about The Quarry

About the author

Victoria Kennedy

Victoria Kennedy

News reporter

Victoria developed a deep love for video games since watching her brothers barrel their way through Goldeneye 007. She will unashamedly spout forth all sorts of niche Zelda lore to anyone who will listen (and even at times to those who wont), and makes the best pancakes you have ever seen.

Related

Discounted GTA5 for PS5 unavailable via PlayStation webstore

Users question why you have to buy from console.

40

Ubisoft drops Tom Clancy's name from XDefiant

It's a splinter cell.

27

PlayStation gender discrimination lawsuit grows, as eight more women share experiences

UPDATE: Sony responds.

24

Returnal, It Takes Two lead 2022 BAFTA Awards nominations

UPDATE: Best performer categories now announced.

10

Commonwealth Esports Championships' games confirmed, with Konami's eFootball kicking things off

I guess EA missed the call.

9

You may also enjoy...

Sony reportedly cuts back PlayStation 5 production again due to chip shortage

Place your chips anywhere.

70

Digital Foundry | DF Direct Weekly takes on Cerny's new PS5 video and the terrific Xbox Museum

Plus: is it really the end for FPS Boost?

16

PS5 the fastest-selling PlayStation console in UK history with over 1m sold

Got one?

64

Epic launches appeal against Apple court ruling

Core principles.

52

Feature | Sexism and harassment in the games industry isn't just about big names: the entire culture must change

From someone who's experienced it.

Supporters only

Premium only | Off-topic: In praise of praise

A complimentary experience.

2

Premium only | Off-Topic: The irresistible Australian Survivor

Golden good.

Premium only | Podcast: Meet the person putting wheelchairs in D&D

And highlighting Geralt's disability.

Premium only | Off Topic: Stargazing on Second Avenue

"You should be in SCHOOLS."

Supporters only | Letter from the editor: The trouble with review season

Time crisis.

5

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store