Supermassive Games' The Quarry has its full, horrifying reveal ahead of June release

Yesterday, Supermassive Games teased everyone with a short (but still haunting) snippet of its upcoming game, The Quarry. Now, fans have been given an even more in-depth peak behind the curtains at what horrors lie ahead when the game launches this June.

Coming from the same team that brought us the Wendigo filled nightmare of Until Dawn, The Quarry will once more focus on a group of teens. But rather than a snowy cabin escape, this time the game will focus on nine counsellors on their last day of summer camp.

"As the sun sets, the teenage counsellors of Hackett's Quarry throw a party to celebrate. No kids. No adults. No rules."

Of course, this being a Supermassive game, things do not go smoothly for these poor teens and their night of debauched fun soon turns deadly as they become "hunted by blood-drenched locals and something far more sinister".

As the story progresses, players will have the chance to take on the role of each of the nine young counsellors, as they try and survive the night. As with Until Dawn, every choice will have a consequence as players try and make their way through the "tangled web of possibilities."

Any one of these nine councillors can be the star of the game... or they can meet their demise on the grounds of Hackett's Quarry.

If this premise wasn't enough to tempt horror fans, there is more.

The Quarry's cast boasts several horror veterans, including Scream's David Arquette and Lin Shaye from A Nightmare on Elm Street. Joining them are Ariel Winter, famous for her role as Alex Dunphy in Modern Family and Justice Smith from Detective Pikachu and the Jurassic World films.

The Quarry will release on 10th June for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and Windows PC via Steam, and is available for preorder now.