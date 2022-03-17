Norwood Suite dev's Betrayal At Club Low is a dice-chucking delve into a deadly nightclub

Cosmo D, the developer behind acclaimed first-person jazz-hotel adventure The Norwood Suite, has unveiled Betrayal At Club Low - the latest entry in his deliciously surreal Off-Peak City saga, which comes to Steam this "summer".

While Betrayal At Club Low promises more of the same off-kilter energy that helped make The Norwood Suite and its follow-up Tales from Off-Peak City Vol. 1 so memorable (and don't just take my word for it), things are a little different this time around.

Betrayal At Club Low takes its inspiration from "short, punchy, independent zine RPGs" and is designed to evoke the feel of a one-off tabletop session. That plays out in the form of a rescue mission in which players must infiltrate a "deceptively dangerous" nightclub/former coffin factory/"haven for wild-limbed dancing, mind-altering music and shady characters".

Betrayal At Club Low - Announcement Trailer.

The resulting action can be approached in myriad different ways, with events - and a total of 11 different endings - unfolding depending on the choices made. And all this is driven by some classic, tabletop-RPG-inspired dice chucking, with each upgradable die representing one of seven different player skills - Athletics, Cooking, Deception, Music, Observation, Wisdom, and Wit. Oh, and there's one extra die for pizza - for those times you need to regain some health.

Betrayal at Club Low, which folds into the broader narrative of Cosmo D's interconnected Off-Peak City games, is said to be completable in an evening, but replay is encouraged through various new challenges, mutators, and modes should players find themselves eager to leap right back into the nightclub's deadly grasp.

There's no precise release date for Betrayal at Club Low just yet, but expect it to arrive on Steam some time this summer.