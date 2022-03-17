Netflix's live-action Resident Evil series arrives in July

Netflix's second Resident Evil adaptation - this one a live-action escapade through New Racoon City starring the Wesker kids - will be coming to the streaming service on 14th July.

Not to be confused with last year's four-episode CGI effort Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness, or indeed the non-Netflix-related live-action movie reboot Welcome to Raccoon City, the series known only as Resident Evil splits its narrative across two timelines, straddling either side of a global apocalypse caused by a deadly virus.

Pre-apocalypse, the series follows the adventures of teenage sisters Jade and Billie Wesker (can you guess who their father is?) as they come to suspect that all is not as it seems in New Racoon City. The other, set 14 years later in 2036, picks up the action post-apocalypse as Jade struggles to survive in a world overrun by the blood-thirsty infected.

Evil has Evolved.



The new live action Resident Evil series premieres July 14.

"In this absolute carnage," explains Netflix as part of its promotional material, "Jade is haunted by her past in New Raccoon City, by her father's chilling connections to the Umbrella Corporation, but mostly by what happened to her sister, Billie."

The eight-episode series - which comes from Supernatural executive producer Andrew Dabb - stars Lance Reddick as Albert Wesker, alongside Tamara Smart as Billie Wesker, Siena Agudong as Jade Wester, plus Ella Balinska, Adeline Rudolph, and more.

Let's Play - Resident Evil Village.

And if any of that sounds like it might sate your Resident Evil cravings while we await word on Capcom's previously promised Resident Evil Village DLC, the whole series will be available to binge on Netflix from 14th July.