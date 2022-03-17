Gran Turismo 7 offline due to patch 1.07 "issue"

Gran Turismo 7 remains offline this afternoon, as scheduled maintenance for Sony's PlayStation 4 and 5 racing game has been extended.

A note from developer Polyphony blames an "issue" found with the game's 1.07 update, though did not provide more detail.

There's no word yet on when the game - which requires an online connection - will become playable again.

A datamine of the patch posted to reddit has suggested that car prices have been altered - something which has already fuelled fan frustration at the game's eye-opening monetisation system. But, it's important to stress, these have not yet gone live and may yet be adjusted during this maintenance period.

We'll have more on that when servers return and any adjustments can be seen live.

"We are extending today's scheduled maintenance for the Gran Turismo 7 servers," Polyphony wrote. "We ask for your patience while we work to complete the maintenance.

"Due to an issue found with Update 1.07, we are extending the current server maintenance period. We will confirm the completion time as soon as possible.

"We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause and ask for your patience while we work to resolve the issue."