Elden Ring players discover underwear cut from final game

A thong of ice and fire.

News by Ed Nightingale, News reporter
Updated on 17 March 2022

Elden Ring players have discovered underwear that was cut from the final game.

Known as the Deathbed Smalls, the underwear is believed to have been part of an armour set alongside the Deathbed Dress (found late in the game).

The underwear is unobtainable in the game without cheating, but players have discovered they're worn by Fia - the NPC of hugging fame.

Considering the underwear has a full set of stats, they were likely intended to be equipable but were later cut from the game.

That seems fair, considering their sexy lingerie style. FromSoftware aren't shy about letting characters run around in their underwear - the starting class Wretch wears little more than a rag - but these Deathbed Smalls are a step too far.

Souls YouTuber Fighter. PL showed off the pants in this video (see image below).

ELDEN_RING_META_0_3_screenshot

Of course, the pants are only available to PC players considering it relies on cheating.

A major patch has been added to the game today, making significant changes to quests and balancing, as well as bug fixes.

More about Elden Ring

About the author

Ed Nightingale

Ed Nightingale

News reporter

Ed is Reporter at Eurogamer, with an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

