Doctor Who is coming to Fortnite, but not as you'd expect

Time crisis.

News by Tom Phillips, Deputy Editor
Updated on 17 March 2022

A Doctor Who experience is coming to Fortnite, though not as part of an official collaboration.

BBC Studios announced the arrival of the Tardis into Fortnite today, and showed off images of a playable space it has built in the game's Creative mode.

In it, you can visit the Tardis, see Cybermen and run away from Daleks. But don't expect David Tennant's natty 10th Doctor to turn up in Fortnite's official item shop.

Unusually, this is not an official collaboration with Epic Games, and branding for this states as such: "This is not sponsored, endorsed or administered by Epic Games Inc." But this is also very much not a fan project, which begs the question - why isn't it more official? I would very much like a Sontaran skin, thank you.

1
2

"When the mysterious Reality Virus causes the Tardis to appear on the island, players must help repair it by finding the parts to fix the Dynamorphic generators," BBC Studios said of the Fortnite map in a press release.

"The game starts on the Tardis Landing Site where players will find the Tardis and start their quest to gather the Dynamorphic Generator Crystals from around the hub island in order to repair it. Special rewards and surprises will keep players on their toes along the way."

3
4

Locations include a Kerblam! factory area, and a spaceship escape area.

5

"The Reality Virus has caused many realities to coexist on Gallifrey. On the Rumble Map players will choose a team and their weapon loadout to fight for either the Time Lords or the Daleks in an all-out battle."

Fancy trying it yourself? From the main menu, hit change game mode and select "Island Code" to enter: 3610-1396-4646.

Completing the map will unlock a spray design within the game - a sign Epic is very much aware of this collaboration, even if not officially a partner.

In other Fortnite news, the main game wraps up its Chapter 3 Season 1 this weekend. Earthquakes now cover the Island, as Epic Games teases map changes for Season 2.

Will you support Eurogamer?

We want to make Eurogamer better, and that means better for our readers - not for algorithms. You can help! Become a supporter of Eurogamer and you can view the site completely ad-free, as well as gaining exclusive access to articles, podcasts and conversations that will bring you closer to the team, the stories, and the games we all love. Subscriptions start at £3.99 / $4.99 per month.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

More about Fortnite

About the author

Tom Phillips

Tom Phillips

Deputy Editor  |  tomphillipsEG

Tom is Eurogamer's deputy editor. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

Related

Halo Infinite co-op won't launch in May as planned

"The reality is that it's going to take more time to land a high-quality, full-featured 4-player network co-op experience".

71

Halo Infinite's multiplayer lead leaves 343 Industries

"It's been an honour leading the MP design team over these years."

27

Stalker 2 on hold, Ukraine-based developer confirms

UPDATE: Kyiv-based studio appears to have re-named game.

26

Battlefield 2042's delayed scoreboard UI refresh update arrives tomorrow

With compensation bundle for Season One delay.

20

Warren Spector's OtherSide studio hasn't worked on System Shock 3 since 2019

"There's not much clarification I can give you."

19

You may also enjoy...

New Destiny 2 dungeons won't be available in the standard edition

Deluxe edition of the Witch Queen will be required.

49

Halo Infinite ranking system: All competitive tiers and ranks in order in Halo Infinite's Ranked Arena

How to climb the ranks in Halo Infinite's ranking system.

Destiny 2 Season of the Lost roadmap and upcoming events list

We have to go back.

Far Cry 6 best weapons: Where to find the best unique weapons in Far Cry 6

Our picks for the finding powerful, ready-made firearms.

Destiny 2 Shattered Realm secrets, collectibles and rotation for Forest of Echoes, Debris of Dreams and Ruins of Wrath

Where to find the Season of the Lost's biggest secrets - and when you can access them.

Supporters only

Premium only | Off-topic: In praise of praise

A complimentary experience.

2

Premium only | Off-Topic: The irresistible Australian Survivor

Golden good.

Premium only | Podcast: Meet the person putting wheelchairs in D&D

And highlighting Geralt's disability.

Premium only | Off Topic: Stargazing on Second Avenue

"You should be in SCHOOLS."

Supporters only | Letter from the editor: The trouble with review season

Time crisis.

5

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store