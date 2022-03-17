Apex Legends Mobile getting full launch on iOS and Android this "summer"

Android pre-registrations now open.

News by Matt Wales, Reporter
Updated on 17 March 2022

We've known for a while that Respawn Entertainment's free-to-play battle royale shooter was edging toward its global release on mobile, and now the developer has announced it's aiming for a full launch on iOS and Android this "summer", with Android pre-registrations now open.

News of Apex Legends' transition to mobile arrived last April, with Respawn confirming it would be a specially designed version, featuring the likes of streamlined controls for touchscreens. It's also completely separate from its consoles and PC counterparts (meaning no cross-play with those versions), featuring unique battle passes, even mobile-only maps and gameplay modes.

A first round of testing for Apex Legends Mobile began later that same month, giving a limited number of players in India and the Philippines time with the game. It wasn't until this February this year that more substantial word on the mobile version surfaced, however, when Respawn announced it would soon begin limited regional launches across Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, Indonesia, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Colombia.

Apex Legends Mobile: Limited Regional Launch Trailer.

All of which brings us to today, and news that Respawn is almost ready to give Apex Legends Mobile a full launch, with the developer aiming to release this summer. In preparation for its arrival, Android players can pre-register their interest via the official website (iOS pre-registration comes later) - a process that will grant them exclusive cosmetic items unlocked at various sign-up milestones over the coming months.

And for those that prefer their Apex Legends experience in more traditionally televisual form, Defiance, the game's 12th season, is currently well underway on consoles and PC.

About the author

Matt Wales

Matt Wales

Reporter

Matt Wales is a writer and gambolling summer child who won't even pretend to live a busily impressive life of dynamic go-getting for the purposes of this bio. He is the sole and founding member of the Birdo for President of Everything Society.

