Sniper Elite 5 release date confirmed

Set your sights on May.

News by Victoria Kennedy, News reporter
Updated on 16 March 2022

Sniper Elite 5 has a confirmed release date and is available to pre-order now.

"Operation Kraken must be destroyed. Pre-Order Sniper Elite 5 now for the bonus Target Führer campaign mission and P.1938 Suppressed Pistol", Sniper Elite tweeted.

"Coming to Game Pass, Xbox One, Series X|S, PC and PlayStation 4 & 5 on May 26th, 2022."

However, when one user pointed out it wasn't showing up on their PSN store, the Sniper Elite handle stated that those in a GMT time zone will have to wait until tomorrow (17th March) between 2pm - 4pm to get their preorders in on PlayStation.

This time the series is off to the sunny but war-torn plains of France, circa 1944. Here, Lieutenant Karl Fairburne of the SOE is sent to support allied operations against the Nazi's. Of course, things don't go smoothly, and Fairburne gets stuck behind enemy lines.

Developer Rebellion has previously said Sniper Elite 5 will feature the "largest and most immersive" maps yet seen in the franchise.

Along with this new location, Rebellion has also promised an enhanced version of the iconic kill cam, which is said to be "more realistic and grisly than ever".

Meanwhile, other new features coming to Sniper Elite 5, such as sliding down a sloped roof and the new Invasion PvP mode, have also been revealed.

About the author

Victoria Kennedy

Victoria Kennedy

News reporter

Victoria developed a deep love for video games since watching her brothers barrel their way through Goldeneye 007. She will unashamedly spout forth all sorts of niche Zelda lore to anyone who will listen (and even at times to those who wont), and makes the best pancakes you have ever seen.

