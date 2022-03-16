Free Chorus update adds ray-tracing to PC, PS5, Xbox Series X

A new and free update for Chorus will add ray tracing to the PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X versions of the game.

"A new ray-tracing mode has been added for players on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and PC that adds ray-traced reflections to all materials so that the environment, NPC and ship surfaces reflect light in a more natural and realistic way", developer DS Fishlabs writes.

Meanwhile, those on PC will also see added support for NVIDIA's DLAA.

The quality-of-life improvements included within this Chorus update don't just end with its visuals, however.

As well as ray tracing, this update will also add support for the PlayStation 5's DualSense controllers so players "can feel the power of [their] weapons through the adaptive triggers". Chorus is currently on sale on PlayStation, with 33 percent off.

PC players will now also have support for their hands on throttle-and-stick accessories.

In addition to the above, there will now be more time to destroy Regrowth-Seals in first temple and damage from collisions against shield has been reduced by half across all platforms. This means it will absorb four times as much collision damage as hull.

Meanwhile, the first boss fight will also be a bit more forgiving, as this update has added a reduction in damage and made hull drops easier to collect.

DS Fishlabs hopes that this update will make Chorus feel that "little bit more immersive" and offer players its most precise controls possible.

In Eurogamer's review of Chorus, Kaan Serin said, "Chorus' combat is the highlight. It's what you'll be waiting to get back to when the game gives you literally anything else.

"Swerving past enemy ships, tailing them and eventually blowing them up is always a thrill, even though it's nothing original, and the speed and fluidity of Chorus' movements are enough to keep it fun."