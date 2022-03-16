Elden Ring mod pits bosses against each other

Beware spoilers.

News by Victoria Kennedy, News reporter
Updated on 16 March 2022

A new mod for Elden Ring removes the humble human from the fray, and instead pits the game's mighty bosses against each other.

"Elden Ring Boss VS Boss is finally here, and it is bigger than ever!" writes modder Garden of Eyes. "This video showcases the ultimate battle of the Shattering: Starscourge Radahn versus Malenia, the Goddess of Rot!"

So, without further ado, here are the two mighty warriors butting more than just heads with each other (thanks, Kotaku).

In the video's comments, Garden of Eyes welcomes viewers to the "first ever Elden Ring Boss VS Boss video", hinting there will be more to titanic clashes to come.

This is not the only time that Garden of Eyes has pitted two imposing foes against each other. Their other work includes an epic boss battle that sees Bloodborne's Lady Maria taking on Resident Evil Village's Lady Dimitrescu.

The modder also helped to create Bloodborne's first-person mod and additionally restored the cut shortcut door behind Bloodborne's Cleric Beast.

As for Elden Ring, well it has been a huge success for FromSoftware. In just over two weeks it has easily surpassed all sales predictions and today it was announced the game has sold an incredible 12m copies since its launch.

Elden Ring? More like Elden Win!

Will you support Eurogamer?

We want to make Eurogamer better, and that means better for our readers - not for algorithms. You can help! Become a supporter of Eurogamer and you can view the site completely ad-free, as well as gaining exclusive access to articles, podcasts and conversations that will bring you closer to the team, the stories, and the games we all love. Subscriptions start at £3.99 / $4.99 per month.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

More about Elden Ring

About the author

Victoria Kennedy

Victoria Kennedy

News reporter

Victoria developed a deep love for video games since watching her brothers barrel their way through Goldeneye 007. She will unashamedly spout forth all sorts of niche Zelda lore to anyone who will listen (and even at times to those who wont), and makes the best pancakes you have ever seen.

Related

Dr Disrespect-backed game developer selling early access NFTs

Which you can then sell or trade on to others.

46

Elden Ring is Europe's biggest new game franchise launch since The Division

It's selling GRReat.

41

Microsoft's Perfect Dark studio has lost numerous key staff over past year

Reportedly due to slow progress and management.

32

Square Enix donates $500k to UN's Ukraine refugee fund

"We sincerely hope that peace will be restored."

14

PlayStation owners will need to redownload Fall Guys soon

A change is coming.

12

You may also enjoy...

Sony reportedly cuts back PlayStation 5 production again due to chip shortage

Place your chips anywhere.

70

Digital Foundry | DF Direct Weekly takes on Cerny's new PS5 video and the terrific Xbox Museum

Plus: is it really the end for FPS Boost?

16

PS5 the fastest-selling PlayStation console in UK history with over 1m sold

Got one?

64

Epic launches appeal against Apple court ruling

Core principles.

52

Feature | Sexism and harassment in the games industry isn't just about big names: the entire culture must change

From someone who's experienced it.

Supporters only

Premium only | Off-topic: In praise of praise

A complimentary experience.

2

Premium only | Off-Topic: The irresistible Australian Survivor

Golden good.

Premium only | Podcast: Meet the person putting wheelchairs in D&D

And highlighting Geralt's disability.

Premium only | Off Topic: Stargazing on Second Avenue

"You should be in SCHOOLS."

Supporters only | Letter from the editor: The trouble with review season

Time crisis.

5

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store