Elden Ring described as start of a "new franchise", following enormous 12m sales milestone

It sounds like Elden Ring is getting a sequel, thanks to the enormous sales success of the first.

An astonishing 12m copies of Elden Ring have been sold in just over two weeks, including 1m in Japan, publisher Bandai Namco and developer FromSoftware confirmed today.

And already, there's talk for what's next for Elden Ring. In a press release from the two companies, Elden Ring's sales are described as "a fantastic start for the new franchise".

"Much effort was placed into creating Elden Ring so that we could exceed the expectations of our fans worldwide," Bandai Namco boss Yasuo Miyakawa said. "In like manner, we will continue our efforts in expanding the brand beyond the game itself, and into everyone's daily life."

Does this hint at Elden Ring spin-offs outside of video games? An Elden Ring film, TV show, or anime? Or an Elden Ring boss lurking in your kitchen?

It's hard to overstate just how well Elden Ring has sold. European sales published yesterday showed it had earned the best launch for any game not in an existing series since Ubisoft's The Division in 2016.

Ahead of launch, Bandai Namco had projected 4m sales of Elden Ring by the end of March. Instead, it has sold triple that with several weeks still to go.

Now, what will come first? George RR Martin's work on Elden Ring 2, or Winds of Winter?