Diablo 2: Resurrected free trial available on Xbox

A free trial of Diablo 2: Resurrected is available now on Xbox consoles.

As detailed in an Xbox Wire blog post, the free trial is available from 15th - 21st March.

In that time, players will be able to play up to three hours of the game, with any progress transferring across should the full version be purchased.

Diablo 2: Resurrected was released in September last year across Xbox and PlayStation consoles, PC and Switch.

A remastered version of the 2000 original, it brought revised 3D graphics, fresh audio, and new cinematics.

Oli described it as a "faithful revival of an uncompromising classic" in his Diablo 2: Resurrected review.