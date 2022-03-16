Diablo 2: Resurrected free trial available on Xbox
Dance with the devil.
A free trial of Diablo 2: Resurrected is available now on Xbox consoles.
As detailed in an Xbox Wire blog post, the free trial is available from 15th - 21st March.
In that time, players will be able to play up to three hours of the game, with any progress transferring across should the full version be purchased.
Diablo 2: Resurrected was released in September last year across Xbox and PlayStation consoles, PC and Switch.
A remastered version of the 2000 original, it brought revised 3D graphics, fresh audio, and new cinematics.
Oli described it as a "faithful revival of an uncompromising classic" in his Diablo 2: Resurrected review.
