The Sims 4's next bite-sized Kit DLC is an ode to decorating maximalism

And it's out next week.

News by Matt Wales, Reporter
Updated on 15 March 2022

If you're the sort that balks at the thought of a clean line, white wall, or an excessively nude bit of shelf space, The Sims 4 has you covered with its newly announced Kit DLC, Decor to the Max - a busy ode to maximalism that's coming to all platforms next Monday, 21st March.

Arriving on the heels of EA's frustratingly buggy My Wedding Stories expansion (which is still awaiting its previously promised fixes some three weeks after launch), Decor to the Max does exactly what its name implies, serving up a bite-sized blast of furniture items and decorating options specifically for those that like to go big with the bold patterns and signature pieces.

EA is yet to explicitly detail everything that'll be included in Decor to the Max on release next week, but it has shared an image alongside its announcement showcasing what I assume will be the bulk of inclusions given the usual scope of Kit packs.

sims_4_decor_to_the_max_kit
If you ever asked if there's such a thing as too much, here's your answer.

Judging by that image, purchasers can expect a scattershot assortment of kitschy additions, including some choice light fixtures and lampshades, a rather nifty infinity mirror, some wonderfully extravagant wallpaper, the kind of pink peacock statue no home should be without, and more - including an aggressively angular giraffe ornament thing.

The Sims 4's larger-scale (and disappointingly buggy) My Wedding Stories expansion launched late last month.

There's no pricing information for The Sims 4's Decor to the Max DLC just yet, but it doesn't seem too outlandish to assume EA will be sticking to its usual pricing model, meaning it's likely to cost £4.99 when it launches next Monday, 21st March.

About the author

Matt Wales

Matt Wales

Reporter

Matt Wales is a writer and gambolling summer child who won't even pretend to live a busily impressive life of dynamic go-getting for the purposes of this bio. He is the sole and founding member of the Birdo for President of Everything Society.

