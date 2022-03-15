Pokémon Legends' Arceus is coming to Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

A new update for Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl will enable players to encounter Pokémon Legends: Arceus' very own Arceus (try saying that five times quickly!).

The Pokémon Company announced today that players will also have the chance to befriend Darkrai in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl thanks to this new update.

To go about meeting Arceus, players must first ensure their copy of Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl is running on version 1.3.0. In addition to this, players must also have a Pokémon Legends: Arcues save file on their Nintendo Switch, with all the main missions completed.

If both of those things are done, Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl players can go then about obtaining the Azure Flute within the game. This is found after entering the Hall of Fame and obtaining the National Pokédex.

Arcues will then finally reveal itself following a touch of flute playing at the entrance of the Spear Pillar, which can be found at the top of Mount Coronet. But don't get too drawn in my Arceus' Centaur like beauty, as this is one powerful Pokémon you're about to do battle with.

Meanwhile, to befriend Darkrai, players will need to have a member card, which will be "given as a gift" through the mystery gift feature from Friday, 1st April until Saturday, 30th April. Much like with Arcues, players will also need to have access to the Hall of Fame and obtained the National Pokédex in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl before they will be able set their eyes on Darkrai.

But once players have completed the in-game event with Cresselia they "will be able to go to Newmoon Island, where the Mythical Pokémon Darkrai can be found".

This update will be available starting from tomorrow (16th March).

