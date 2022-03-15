Pokémon Legends' Arceus is coming to Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Along with Mythical Pokémon Darkrai.

News by Victoria Kennedy, News reporter
Updated on 15 March 2022

A new update for Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl will enable players to encounter Pokémon Legends: Arceus' very own Arceus (try saying that five times quickly!).

The Pokémon Company announced today that players will also have the chance to befriend Darkrai in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl thanks to this new update.

To go about meeting Arceus, players must first ensure their copy of Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl is running on version 1.3.0. In addition to this, players must also have a Pokémon Legends: Arcues save file on their Nintendo Switch, with all the main missions completed.

If both of those things are done, Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl players can go then about obtaining the Azure Flute within the game. This is found after entering the Hall of Fame and obtaining the National Pokédex.

Arcues will then finally reveal itself following a touch of flute playing at the entrance of the Spear Pillar, which can be found at the top of Mount Coronet. But don't get too drawn in my Arceus' Centaur like beauty, as this is one powerful Pokémon you're about to do battle with.

Meanwhile, to befriend Darkrai, players will need to have a member card, which will be "given as a gift" through the mystery gift feature from Friday, 1st April until Saturday, 30th April. Much like with Arcues, players will also need to have access to the Hall of Fame and obtained the National Pokédex in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl before they will be able set their eyes on Darkrai.

But once players have completed the in-game event with Cresselia they "will be able to go to Newmoon Island, where the Mythical Pokémon Darkrai can be found".

This update will be available starting from tomorrow (16th March).

Those still trying to complete Pokémon Legends: Arceus can check out Eurogamer's guides here.

Will you support Eurogamer?

We want to make Eurogamer better, and that means better for our readers - not for algorithms. You can help! Become a supporter of Eurogamer and you can view the site completely ad-free, as well as gaining exclusive access to articles, podcasts and conversations that will bring you closer to the team, the stories, and the games we all love. Subscriptions start at £3.99 / $4.99 per month.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

Games in this article

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond

Pokémon Legends Arceus

Pokémon Shining Pearl

About the author

Victoria Kennedy

Victoria Kennedy

News reporter

Victoria developed a deep love for video games since watching her brothers barrel their way through Goldeneye 007. She will unashamedly spout forth all sorts of niche Zelda lore to anyone who will listen (and even at times to those who wont), and makes the best pancakes you have ever seen.

Related

Dr Disrespect-backed game developer selling early access NFTs

Which you can then sell or trade on to others.

31

Microsoft's Perfect Dark studio has lost numerous key staff over past year

Reportedly due to slow progress and management.

18

March's next Xbox Game Pass titles detailed

F1 2021! Weird West! Shredders! More.

17

Riot Games invests heavily in animator of brilliant League of Legends show Arcane

Fortiche now has Season 2 and other projects in development.

12

Elden Ring is Europe's biggest new game franchise launch since The Division

It's selling GRReat.

10

You may also enjoy...

Sony reportedly cuts back PlayStation 5 production again due to chip shortage

Place your chips anywhere.

70

Digital Foundry | DF Direct Weekly takes on Cerny's new PS5 video and the terrific Xbox Museum

Plus: is it really the end for FPS Boost?

16

PS5 the fastest-selling PlayStation console in UK history with over 1m sold

Got one?

64

Epic launches appeal against Apple court ruling

Core principles.

52

Feature | Sexism and harassment in the games industry isn't just about big names: the entire culture must change

From someone who's experienced it.

Supporters only

Premium only | Off-topic: In praise of praise

A complimentary experience.

1

Premium only | Off-Topic: The irresistible Australian Survivor

Golden good.

Premium only | Podcast: Meet the person putting wheelchairs in D&D

And highlighting Geralt's disability.

Premium only | Off Topic: Stargazing on Second Avenue

"You should be in SCHOOLS."

Supporters only | Letter from the editor: The trouble with review season

Time crisis.

5

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store