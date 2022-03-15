March's next Xbox Game Pass titles detailed

F1 2021! Weird West! Shredders! More.

News by Tom Phillips, Deputy Editor
Updated on 15 March 2022

The next round of Xbox Game Pass titles due to arrive via Microsoft's subscription service have been detailed online.

As ever, this comes from Dealabs, which regularly posts upcoming titles before Microsoft details these publicly.

Expected in the second half of March are Codemasters racer F1 2021 via EA Play, PC role-player The Dungeon Of Naheulbeuk, Devolver RPG Weird West, new snowboarding release Shredders, Japanese PC adventure Zero Escape: The Nonary Games and PC point-and-click norco, as well as Crusader Kings 3.

  • The Dungeon Of Naheulbeuk - 17th March (Cloud, Console PC)
  • Shredders - 17th March (Cloud, Console, PC)
  • Tainted Grail: Conquest - 22nd March (Console)
  • Zero Escape: The Nonary Games - 22nd March (Cloud, Console, PC)
  • norco - 24th March (PC)
  • F1 2021 - 24th March (Console via EA Play)
  • Crusader Kings 3 - 29th March (PC, coming soon to Console)
  • Weird West - 31st March (Cloud, Console, PC)

Touch controls have been added to nine more games to play via Cloud. These include Among Us, Katamari Damacy Reroll, Lumines Remastered, Pupperazzi, Rubber Bandits, Spelunky 2, Telling Lies, Undungeon and Young Souls.

Four games are scheduled to depart Xbox Game Pass in the coming month. This includes Madden NFL 20, Narita Boy and Shadow Warrior 2 on 31st March, plus Destiny 2 including Beyond Light, Shadowkeep and Forsaken for PC on 11st April.

Earlier this month, Microsoft added Square Enix blockbuster Guardians of the Galaxy, as well as Lawn Mowing Simulator, Kentucky Route Zero, Far: Changing Tides, Young Souls and Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy 13.

Will you support Eurogamer?

We want to make Eurogamer better, and that means better for our readers - not for algorithms. You can help! Become a supporter of Eurogamer and you can view the site completely ad-free, as well as gaining exclusive access to articles, podcasts and conversations that will bring you closer to the team, the stories, and the games we all love. Subscriptions start at £3.99 / $4.99 per month.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (16)

More about F1 2021

About the author

Tom Phillips

Tom Phillips

Deputy Editor  |  tomphillipsEG

Tom is Eurogamer's deputy editor. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

Related

Bundle for Ukraine now live on itch.io

UPDATE: $5m raised, with three days to go.

18

Twitch responds to fresh wave of hate raids

"Bad actors have been coordinating."

18

Windows drivers now available for Steam Deck

But there are a few caveats.

13

Riot Games invests heavily in animator of brilliant League of Legends show Arcane

Fortiche now has Season 2 and other projects in development.

12

Pokémon has come to Crufts

Pikachihuahua.

8

You may also enjoy...

Sony reportedly cuts back PlayStation 5 production again due to chip shortage

Place your chips anywhere.

70

Digital Foundry | DF Direct Weekly takes on Cerny's new PS5 video and the terrific Xbox Museum

Plus: is it really the end for FPS Boost?

16

PS5 the fastest-selling PlayStation console in UK history with over 1m sold

Got one?

64

Epic launches appeal against Apple court ruling

Core principles.

52

Feature | Sexism and harassment in the games industry isn't just about big names: the entire culture must change

From someone who's experienced it.

Supporters only

Premium only | Off-topic: In praise of praise

A complimentary experience.

Premium only | Off-Topic: The irresistible Australian Survivor

Golden good.

Premium only | Podcast: Meet the person putting wheelchairs in D&D

And highlighting Geralt's disability.

Premium only | Off Topic: Stargazing on Second Avenue

"You should be in SCHOOLS."

Supporters only | Letter from the editor: The trouble with review season

Time crisis.

5

Comments (16)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store