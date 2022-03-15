March's next Xbox Game Pass titles detailed

The next round of Xbox Game Pass titles due to arrive via Microsoft's subscription service have been detailed online.

As ever, this comes from Dealabs, which regularly posts upcoming titles before Microsoft details these publicly.

Expected in the second half of March are Codemasters racer F1 2021 via EA Play, PC role-player The Dungeon Of Naheulbeuk, Devolver RPG Weird West, new snowboarding release Shredders, Japanese PC adventure Zero Escape: The Nonary Games and PC point-and-click norco, as well as Crusader Kings 3.

The Dungeon Of Naheulbeuk - 17th March (Cloud, Console PC)

Shredders - 17th March (Cloud, Console, PC)

Tainted Grail: Conquest - 22nd March (Console)

Zero Escape: The Nonary Games - 22nd March (Cloud, Console, PC)

norco - 24th March (PC)

F1 2021 - 24th March (Console via EA Play)

Crusader Kings 3 - 29th March (PC, coming soon to Console)

Weird West - 31st March (Cloud, Console, PC)

Touch controls have been added to nine more games to play via Cloud. These include Among Us, Katamari Damacy Reroll, Lumines Remastered, Pupperazzi, Rubber Bandits, Spelunky 2, Telling Lies, Undungeon and Young Souls.

Four games are scheduled to depart Xbox Game Pass in the coming month. This includes Madden NFL 20, Narita Boy and Shadow Warrior 2 on 31st March, plus Destiny 2 including Beyond Light, Shadowkeep and Forsaken for PC on 11st April.

Earlier this month, Microsoft added Square Enix blockbuster Guardians of the Galaxy, as well as Lawn Mowing Simulator, Kentucky Route Zero, Far: Changing Tides, Young Souls and Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy 13.