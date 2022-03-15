Elden Ring is Europe's biggest new game franchise launch since The Division

It's selling GRReat.

News by Ed Nightingale, News reporter
Updated on 15 March 2022

Elden Ring was the biggest game of February across Europe, and is the biggest new IP launch since The Division in 2016.

We already knew it was the biggest Souls launch ever, but now it's also the biggest game launch since Call of Duty: Vanguard in November 2021, as per GamesIndustry.biz.

Elden Ring was number one in most major European countries, except Germany where Pokémon Legends: Arceus topped the chart.

It sold best on PC, with 44 percent of total sales. PS5 follows with 27 percent, then Xbox with 16 percent, and PS4 with 13 percent.

Horizon Forbidden West was second in the sales chart and was the biggest PS5 launch outside of Call of Duty. Of its sales, 59 percent were on PS5. The remainder were on PS4, proving Sony right about launching across both platforms. Then again, it was cheaper on the older console and offered a free upgrade to PS5 which likely skewed numbers.

The best-selling single format game (available on one platform) was Pokémon Legends: Arceus. This is based purely on physical sales as Nintendo doesn't share digital numbers, so the overall total will be even higher.

We know, too, that its sales were massive in just the first week.

Rounding out the top five is new zombie game Dying Light 2: Stay Human, which sold best on PS5 (44 percent), followed by PS4 (28 percent), Xbox consoles (16 percent), and PC (12 percent).

In total, 13.56m games were sold across European markets in February. That's up 8 percent over February 2021, which was relatively light compared to this year's big hitters.

Will you support Eurogamer?

We want to make Eurogamer better, and that means better for our readers - not for algorithms. You can help! Become a supporter of Eurogamer and you can view the site completely ad-free, as well as gaining exclusive access to articles, podcasts and conversations that will bring you closer to the team, the stories, and the games we all love. Subscriptions start at £3.99 / $4.99 per month.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

More about Elden Ring

About the author

Ed Nightingale

Ed Nightingale

News reporter

Ed is Reporter at Eurogamer, with an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

Related

Dr Disrespect-backed game developer selling early access NFTs

Which you can then sell or trade on to others.

25

March's next Xbox Game Pass titles detailed

F1 2021! Weird West! Shredders! More.

17

Riot Games invests heavily in animator of brilliant League of Legends show Arcane

Fortiche now has Season 2 and other projects in development.

12

Super Mario 64's charming 3D guidebook now uploaded online for everyone to enjoy

Let's a go!

9

Pokémon has come to Crufts

Pikachihuahua.

8

You may also enjoy...

Sony reportedly cuts back PlayStation 5 production again due to chip shortage

Place your chips anywhere.

70

Digital Foundry | DF Direct Weekly takes on Cerny's new PS5 video and the terrific Xbox Museum

Plus: is it really the end for FPS Boost?

16

PS5 the fastest-selling PlayStation console in UK history with over 1m sold

Got one?

64

Epic launches appeal against Apple court ruling

Core principles.

52

Feature | Sexism and harassment in the games industry isn't just about big names: the entire culture must change

From someone who's experienced it.

Supporters only

Premium only | Off-topic: In praise of praise

A complimentary experience.

Premium only | Off-Topic: The irresistible Australian Survivor

Golden good.

Premium only | Podcast: Meet the person putting wheelchairs in D&D

And highlighting Geralt's disability.

Premium only | Off Topic: Stargazing on Second Avenue

"You should be in SCHOOLS."

Supporters only | Letter from the editor: The trouble with review season

Time crisis.

5

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store