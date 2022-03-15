Dark Souls completed using nothing but poop

Praise the dung!

News by Ed Nightingale, News reporter
Updated on 15 March 2022

Fresh from setting an initially impressive speedrun time for Elden Ring (that's since been broken), streamer LilAggy has turned his attention back to Dark Souls Remastered.

This isn't a speedrun though. It's a poop run.

Yes, LilAggy has managed to complete the game using nothing but poop (thanks, Kotaku).

How? There's an item in the game called a dung pie that causes poison damage - both to you and to enemies - that lasts up to ten minutes. It means defeating bosses becomes a challenge of avoiding their attacks while waiting for their health to slowly deplete.

To aid in this poopy quest, there's one specific merchant who sells an endless supply of dung pies. How exactly she makes these "pies" is a question I do not want an answer to.

He does take a few liberties with certain bosses though. For instance, opening boss the Asylum Demon cannot be killed with poop because no poop is available that early on - the player's own from fear notwithstanding. Later on there's the Iron Golem who's immune to poison damage.

Still, after seven and a half hours - four of which were spent on the final boss alone - LilAggy finished the game with poop.

If you thought players were getting creative with Elden Ring builds, then Dark Souls Remastered can still offer a shit time.

Check out the run for yourself below.

Will you support Eurogamer?

We want to make Eurogamer better, and that means better for our readers - not for algorithms. You can help! Become a supporter of Eurogamer and you can view the site completely ad-free, as well as gaining exclusive access to articles, podcasts and conversations that will bring you closer to the team, the stories, and the games we all love. Subscriptions start at £3.99 / $4.99 per month.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

More about Dark Souls Remastered

About the author

Ed Nightingale

Ed Nightingale

News reporter

Ed is Reporter at Eurogamer, with an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

Related

Elden Ring hacker says he's a "necessary evil"

Exposing anti-cheat systems.

66

Hogwarts Legacy State of Play set for Thursday

Lumos gameplay.

46

Elden Ring now completed in just 33 minutes

UPDATE: Now done in under half an hour.

21

Elden Ring has now been completed in under an hour

UPDATE: A torrent of speedruns.

21

Stranger of Paradise demo leaks ahead of Sony State of Play

Could chaos come tonight?

21

You may also enjoy...

Recommended | ElecHead review - a more than clever platformer

Bright spark.

23

Review | Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy review - breezy but unfocused action

All over the space.

100

Assassin's Creed Valhalla reveals a teasing autumn roadmap

Discovery Tour! Free updates! Spooky event!

22

Another secret method to kill Kraid has been discovered in Metroid Dread

Plus speedruns are even quicker.

6

Assassin's Creed: Valhalla romance options list, including The Siege of Paris romances, explained

A list of romance options, from one-off flings to stable relationships.

4

Supporters only

Premium only | Off-topic: In praise of praise

A complimentary experience.

Premium only | Off-Topic: The irresistible Australian Survivor

Golden good.

Premium only | Podcast: Meet the person putting wheelchairs in D&D

And highlighting Geralt's disability.

Premium only | Off Topic: Stargazing on Second Avenue

"You should be in SCHOOLS."

Supporters only | Letter from the editor: The trouble with review season

Time crisis.

5

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store