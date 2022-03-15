Dark Souls completed using nothing but poop

Fresh from setting an initially impressive speedrun time for Elden Ring (that's since been broken), streamer LilAggy has turned his attention back to Dark Souls Remastered.

This isn't a speedrun though. It's a poop run.

Yes, LilAggy has managed to complete the game using nothing but poop (thanks, Kotaku).

How? There's an item in the game called a dung pie that causes poison damage - both to you and to enemies - that lasts up to ten minutes. It means defeating bosses becomes a challenge of avoiding their attacks while waiting for their health to slowly deplete.

To aid in this poopy quest, there's one specific merchant who sells an endless supply of dung pies. How exactly she makes these "pies" is a question I do not want an answer to.

He does take a few liberties with certain bosses though. For instance, opening boss the Asylum Demon cannot be killed with poop because no poop is available that early on - the player's own from fear notwithstanding. Later on there's the Iron Golem who's immune to poison damage.

Still, after seven and a half hours - four of which were spent on the final boss alone - LilAggy finished the game with poop.

If you thought players were getting creative with Elden Ring builds, then Dark Souls Remastered can still offer a shit time.

Check out the run for yourself below.