The portable GameCube is now a real thing

Switching things up.

News by Victoria Kennedy, News reporter
Updated on 14 March 2022

A modder has created their own portable Nintendo GameCube.

The modder in question is GingerOfOz. Writing on Twitter, the creator stated: "Y'know that fake GameCube portable that has floated around the internet for 15 years? Well, I got tired of it being fake. It's real now."

So, yep, it's actually a thing. And, how does it work? Well, through the power of the GameCube's successor, the Wii.

Inside GingerOfOz's portable GameCube hides a (very compact) Wii console. As such, thanks to backwards compatibility, all of the GameCube's games are fully playable.

The whole device was made thanks to 3D printing and graphics rendering software. The screen on this portable GameCube is 480p and it also offers headphone support.

However, if you are thinking about making your own handheld GameCube, bear in mind that any mod that reduces a platform's size to this scale is going to have some issues.

In this case, the battery life on the portable GameCube only lasts about an hour and half before needing to be recharged. So, it's not going to be something for a long-haul flight. In this case, it would probably be best to stick to Nintendo's regular Switch console.

You can check out GingerOfOz's 'making of' video below.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

About the author

Victoria Kennedy

Victoria Kennedy

News reporter

Victoria developed a deep love for video games since watching her brothers barrel their way through Goldeneye 007. She will unashamedly spout forth all sorts of niche Zelda lore to anyone who will listen (and even at times to those who wont), and makes the best pancakes you have ever seen.

Related

Indie dev gets review bombed on Steam after slipping anti-mask rhetoric in patch notes

"What are you afraid of? Getting laid? Grow up."

74

Perfect Dark director leaves The Initiative

Dan Neuburger departs after nearly four years at the studio.

21

Warren Spector's OtherSide studio hasn't worked on System Shock 3 since 2019

"There's not much clarification I can give you."

19

Bundle for Ukraine now live on itch.io

UPDATE: $5m raised, with three days to go.

15

Bandai Namco to donate £650,000 to humanitarian efforts in Ukraine

It hasn't, however, withdrawn its products from sale in Russia.

13

You may also enjoy...

Sony reportedly cuts back PlayStation 5 production again due to chip shortage

Place your chips anywhere.

70

Digital Foundry | DF Direct Weekly takes on Cerny's new PS5 video and the terrific Xbox Museum

Plus: is it really the end for FPS Boost?

16

PS5 the fastest-selling PlayStation console in UK history with over 1m sold

Got one?

64

Epic launches appeal against Apple court ruling

Core principles.

52

Feature | Sexism and harassment in the games industry isn't just about big names: the entire culture must change

From someone who's experienced it.

Supporters only

Premium only | Off-Topic: The irresistible Australian Survivor

Golden good.

Premium only | Podcast: Meet the person putting wheelchairs in D&D

And highlighting Geralt's disability.

Premium only | Off Topic: Stargazing on Second Avenue

"You should be in SCHOOLS."

Supporters only | Letter from the editor: The trouble with review season

Time crisis.

5

Premium only | Off-Topic: The travel show magic of Footy Scran

Authentic bangers.

1

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store