The portable GameCube is now a real thing

A modder has created their own portable Nintendo GameCube.

The modder in question is GingerOfOz. Writing on Twitter, the creator stated: "Y'know that fake GameCube portable that has floated around the internet for 15 years? Well, I got tired of it being fake. It's real now."

So, yep, it's actually a thing. And, how does it work? Well, through the power of the GameCube's successor, the Wii.

Inside GingerOfOz's portable GameCube hides a (very compact) Wii console. As such, thanks to backwards compatibility, all of the GameCube's games are fully playable.

The whole device was made thanks to 3D printing and graphics rendering software. The screen on this portable GameCube is 480p and it also offers headphone support.

However, if you are thinking about making your own handheld GameCube, bear in mind that any mod that reduces a platform's size to this scale is going to have some issues.

In this case, the battery life on the portable GameCube only lasts about an hour and half before needing to be recharged. So, it's not going to be something for a long-haul flight. In this case, it would probably be best to stick to Nintendo's regular Switch console.

You can check out GingerOfOz's 'making of' video below.