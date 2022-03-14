Reggie Fils-Aimé unconvinced by Facebook's "current definition" of the metaverse

It's "not an innovative company."

News by Victoria Kennedy, News reporter
Updated on 14 March 2022

Former Nintendo of America president Reggie Fils-Aimé has spoken out about Facebook's "current definition" of the metaverse.

"Facebook itself is not an innovative company," Fils-Aimé stated. "They have either acquired interesting things like Oculus and Instagram, or they've been a fast follower of people's ideas.

"I don't think their current definition will be successful," Fils-Aimé concluded.

On the other hand, Fils-Aimé believes smaller companies "that are really innovating" are pathing the way into the digital future. The former COO additionally applauded companies such as Epic Games, that are doing "really compelling" things with their work (via Bloomberg).

These statements are not particularly surprising. While Fils-Aimé is not part of Nintendo anymore, the company that he has had such a huge impact on has expressed its thoughts on the metaverse. In short, Nintendo is just not interested.

"As a company that provides entertainment, our main emphasis is on ways to deliver fresh surprises and fun to our consumers", Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa said.

"We might consider something if we can find a way to convey a 'Nintendo approach' to the metaverse that many people can readily understand, but we do not think that is the situation at the present time".

Following on from his thoughts about Facebook's metaverse, Fils-Aimé went on to talk about the recent spate of acquisitions seen across the gaming industry.

He believes the "rise of innovative, smaller firms that are currently in seed or funding rounds also suggests that more consolidation is in store for the industry". When the subject of Microsoft's historic acquisition of Activision Blizzard came up, Fils-Aimé said it was "a fantastic purchase".

But while the industry is changing, Fils-Aimé feels there still needs to be more done to address diversity in gaming.

"This is a global industry touching three billion people across the world; it's a $200bn business," Fils-Aimé said. "The representation in the game and in leadership is not at all where it needs to be".

Representation is something the gaming industry is still struggling with, clearly.

Most recently, Amazon faced criticism for its portrayal of women in the Western release of Lost Ark. Following the MMORPG's release in February, many players expressed disappointment in both the gender locked classes and the prevalence of revealing female outfits.

However, the company is planning on addressing these concerns. In a statement to Eurogamer, Amazon Games' franchise lead Soomin Park noted that changes on both issues are on the way.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

About the author

Victoria Kennedy

Victoria Kennedy

News reporter

Victoria developed a deep love for video games since watching her brothers barrel their way through Goldeneye 007. She will unashamedly spout forth all sorts of niche Zelda lore to anyone who will listen (and even at times to those who wont), and makes the best pancakes you have ever seen.

Related

Indie dev gets review bombed on Steam after slipping anti-mask rhetoric in patch notes

"What are you afraid of? Getting laid? Grow up."

73

EA, Gearbox, and Microsoft protest "anti-LGBTQ+ efforts" in Texas

"Discrimination is bad for business, bad for employees, and bad for families."

42

Elite Dangerous console users prepare to retire their ships, following update cancellation news

"It's been real Commanders."

41

Pinball FX Indiana Jones table DLC is a pricey addition

Whipped.

25

Perfect Dark director leaves The Initiative

Dan Neuburger departs after nearly four years at the studio.

21

You may also enjoy...

Sony reportedly cuts back PlayStation 5 production again due to chip shortage

Place your chips anywhere.

70

Digital Foundry | DF Direct Weekly takes on Cerny's new PS5 video and the terrific Xbox Museum

Plus: is it really the end for FPS Boost?

16

PS5 the fastest-selling PlayStation console in UK history with over 1m sold

Got one?

64

Epic launches appeal against Apple court ruling

Core principles.

52

Feature | Sexism and harassment in the games industry isn't just about big names: the entire culture must change

From someone who's experienced it.

Supporters only

Premium only | Off-Topic: The irresistible Australian Survivor

Golden good.

Premium only | Podcast: Meet the person putting wheelchairs in D&D

And highlighting Geralt's disability.

Premium only | Off Topic: Stargazing on Second Avenue

"You should be in SCHOOLS."

Supporters only | Letter from the editor: The trouble with review season

Time crisis.

5

Premium only | Off-Topic: The travel show magic of Footy Scran

Authentic bangers.

1

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store