Pokémon has come to Crufts

Pikachihuahua.

News by Victoria Kennedy, News reporter
Updated on 14 March 2022

Here is something adorable to ease you into Monday afternoon: a little chihuahua has stolen the hearts of many by performing to the Pokémon theme at Crufts.

Seven-year-old pup Sophie and her trainer (or should that be Trainer, as we are talking Pokémon here) Jenny took part in the Freestyle Heelwork to Music Competition last week. The duo told a story through their choreography, with Sophie the chihuahua taking on the star role of Pikachu. Meanwhile, Jenny donned the blue shirt and baseball cap of Ash.

Together the twosome showed off their fancy footwork while unearthing a Bulbasaur in the bushes and beating a Charizard in battle. A particular highlight in the routine comes when Sophie gives an adorable high-five to Jenny, as the song's lyrics pronounce "there's no better team".

Check it out for yourself below (Sophie and Jenny's routine starts at 16.30).

Sadly, for Sophie and Jenny, they did not win the competition. Their total score was a still very commendable 22.63, but it just wasn't enough to secure them the coveted top spot.

But regardless of the scores, if you need a quick pick-me up this afternoon, then this is the video for you.

I'd even go as far as to say, it is pawesome!

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (1)

More about Pokémon Legends Arceus

About the author

Victoria Kennedy

Victoria Kennedy

News reporter

Victoria developed a deep love for video games since watching her brothers barrel their way through Goldeneye 007. She will unashamedly spout forth all sorts of niche Zelda lore to anyone who will listen (and even at times to those who wont), and makes the best pancakes you have ever seen.

Related

Indie dev gets review bombed on Steam after slipping anti-mask rhetoric in patch notes

"What are you afraid of? Getting laid? Grow up."

83

Warren Spector's OtherSide studio hasn't worked on System Shock 3 since 2019

"There's not much clarification I can give you."

19

Bundle for Ukraine now live on itch.io

UPDATE: $5m raised, with three days to go.

17

Twitch responds to fresh wave of hate raids

"Bad actors have been coordinating."

17

Bandai Namco to donate £650,000 to humanitarian efforts in Ukraine

It hasn't, however, withdrawn its products from sale in Russia.

13

You may also enjoy...

Sony reportedly cuts back PlayStation 5 production again due to chip shortage

Place your chips anywhere.

70

Digital Foundry | DF Direct Weekly takes on Cerny's new PS5 video and the terrific Xbox Museum

Plus: is it really the end for FPS Boost?

16

PS5 the fastest-selling PlayStation console in UK history with over 1m sold

Got one?

64

Epic launches appeal against Apple court ruling

Core principles.

52

Feature | Sexism and harassment in the games industry isn't just about big names: the entire culture must change

From someone who's experienced it.

Supporters only

Premium only | Off-Topic: The irresistible Australian Survivor

Golden good.

Premium only | Podcast: Meet the person putting wheelchairs in D&D

And highlighting Geralt's disability.

Premium only | Off Topic: Stargazing on Second Avenue

"You should be in SCHOOLS."

Supporters only | Letter from the editor: The trouble with review season

Time crisis.

5

Premium only | Off-Topic: The travel show magic of Footy Scran

Authentic bangers.

1

Comments (1)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store