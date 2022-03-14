Hogwarts Legacy State of Play set for Thursday

Lumos gameplay.

News by Ed Nightingale, News reporter
Updated on 14 March 2022

Sony has announced another State of Play this week, this time focused on Hogwarts Legacy.

It will take place on Thursday 17th March at 9pm UK time on Twitch and YouTube.

The presentation will last for 20 minutes and feature an extended 14 minute first look at gameplay for the Harry Potter RPG.

Since Sony first announced the game back in 2020, the trailer has been viewed over 28m times on the PlayStation YouTube channel.

Fans have been eager for more information ever since.

There's still no specific release date for the game, though the official word is it will be released in 2022 despite reports of a delay.

Perhaps we'll get a firm release date on Thursday.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

More about Hogwarts Legacy

About the author

Ed Nightingale

Ed Nightingale

News reporter

Ed is Reporter at Eurogamer, with an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

Related

Horizon Forbidden West patch tweaks vegetation to improve performance mode

Graphical issues including shimmering still being investigated.

50

Elden Ring director felt anxious about the launch of the game

Miyazaki interviewed in latest Famitsu issue.

34

Elden Ring hacker says he's a "necessary evil"

Exposing anti-cheat systems.

27

Elden Ring has now been completed in under an hour

UPDATE: A torrent of speedruns.

21

Stranger of Paradise demo leaks ahead of Sony State of Play

Could chaos come tonight?

21

You may also enjoy...

Recommended | ElecHead review - a more than clever platformer

Bright spark.

23

Review | Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy review - breezy but unfocused action

All over the space.

100

Assassin's Creed Valhalla reveals a teasing autumn roadmap

Discovery Tour! Free updates! Spooky event!

22

Another secret method to kill Kraid has been discovered in Metroid Dread

Plus speedruns are even quicker.

6

Assassin's Creed: Valhalla romance options list, including The Siege of Paris romances, explained

A list of romance options, from one-off flings to stable relationships.

4

Supporters only

Premium only | Off-Topic: The irresistible Australian Survivor

Golden good.

Premium only | Podcast: Meet the person putting wheelchairs in D&D

And highlighting Geralt's disability.

Premium only | Off Topic: Stargazing on Second Avenue

"You should be in SCHOOLS."

Supporters only | Letter from the editor: The trouble with review season

Time crisis.

5

Premium only | Off-Topic: The travel show magic of Footy Scran

Authentic bangers.

1

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store