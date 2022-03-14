Here's our best look yet at Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Today brings our best and longest look yet at the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog 2, which will arrive in UK cinemas on 1st April.

Strap yourself in to hear Idris Elba as he takes on the role of Knuckles, who seems to initially be an antagonist for Sonic and Tails as they are faced with another world-ending threat from Jim Carrey's Dr Robotnik.

If you liked the first one and want a Marvel pop culture reference in the first two seconds, this is for you:

Last month, Sega eagerly announced a third entry in the live-action / CGI movie series was also on the way, as well as an additional TV spin-off for Elba's Knuckles. As in the character, not his hands.

Back in the world of video games, there's also the not-insignificant matter of Sonic Frontiers - Sonic Team's open-world take on the hedgehog's classic high-speed video game formula, coming to Switch, Xbox, PlayStation, and PC later this year.