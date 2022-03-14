Rockstar investigating GTA Online PS5 and Xbox Series X/S profile migration issue

Rockstar has detailed the steps required to migrate GTA Online progress from PS4 or Xbox One to the enhanced PS5 and Xbox Series X/S version ahead of release tomorrow, 15th March, but says it's "working to resolve" an issue affecting players who've previously migrated to PC.

GTA Online profiles can be migrated via a Rockstar Games Social Club account upon loading the Xbox Series X/S or PS5 game, as detailed on Rockstar's support page. This one-time process will enable players to migrate their characters, GTA$, progression, stats, vehicles, properties, weapons, clothing, and player-created jobs, but Rockstar notes the account will no longer be available on last-gen consoles after migration is complete.

There's one unforeseen wrinkle in all of this, however; as confirmed in a support tweet, players that have previously migrated their GTA Online accounts from PS4 or Xbox One to PC are being blocked from migrating to the new consoles versions. Rockstar says it's "currently working to resolve the issue" and will update players once the process is working as intended.

Grand Theft Auto 5 and GTA Online for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

Additionally, players can now begin transferring their Story Mode progress from last-gen consoles to the imminent current-gen versions by uploading an existing save to the Rockstar Games Social Club via the Upload Save Game option of the Game tab in the Pause Menu.

Rockstar's updated versions of GTA 5 and GTA Online - which are significantly discounted for the first three months of release on PS5 and Series X/S - feature new graphics mode options supporting up to 4K resolution at 60fps, texture and draw distance upgrades, HDR support, ray-tracing, faster loading times, and platform-specific features like advanced haptic feedback.