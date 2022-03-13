Monster Hunter Rise free trial is now available for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers

If you've been tempted by Monster Hunter Rise but have yet to take the plunge, I have good news for you (albeit only if you have a Nintendo Switch Online subscription): Capcom has released a Switch demo exclusively for Switch Online subscribers.

From now until 17th March, players in Europe and North America will be able to give Rise a go on Switch and if you decide you like what you see and go on to buy the full game, your progress will transfer over. There doesn't seem to be a limit or cap on what you can do or where you can go, either.

It's fortuitous timing too as, ICYMI, we're getting a better peek at Monster Hunter Rise's big Sunbreak expansion on Tuesday, 15th March. Described as a "new, ominous chapter", Sunbreak will introduce new monsters, new locations, new hunting actions, and a new, more challenging quest rank - very much in the same vein as Monster Hunter World's Iceborne expansion.

The publisher is promising around 20 minutes of new information on the expansion - including "reveals of new monsters, gameplay info, and more" - in a developer livestream set to air on Twitch next Tuesday, 15th March, at 2pm GMT/7am PDT.