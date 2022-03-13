Monster Hunter Rise free trial is now available for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers

Try before you buy from now until 17th March.

News by Vikki Blake, Contributor
Updated on 13 March 2022

If you've been tempted by Monster Hunter Rise but have yet to take the plunge, I have good news for you (albeit only if you have a Nintendo Switch Online subscription): Capcom has released a Switch demo exclusively for Switch Online subscribers.

From now until 17th March, players in Europe and North America will be able to give Rise a go on Switch and if you decide you like what you see and go on to buy the full game, your progress will transfer over. There doesn't seem to be a limit or cap on what you can do or where you can go, either.

It's fortuitous timing too as, ICYMI, we're getting a better peek at Monster Hunter Rise's big Sunbreak expansion on Tuesday, 15th March. Described as a "new, ominous chapter", Sunbreak will introduce new monsters, new locations, new hunting actions, and a new, more challenging quest rank - very much in the same vein as Monster Hunter World's Iceborne expansion.

The publisher is promising around 20 minutes of new information on the expansion - including "reveals of new monsters, gameplay info, and more" - in a developer livestream set to air on Twitch next Tuesday, 15th March, at 2pm GMT/7am PDT.

