Indie dev gets review bombed on Steam after slipping anti-mask rhetoric in patch notes

"What are you afraid of? Getting laid? Grow up."

News by Vikki Blake, Contributor
Updated on 13 March 2022

Indie Gladiator game, Domina, has recently clocked up hundreds of "overwhelmingly negative" reviews on Steam after the developer slipped anti-mask rhetoric into the game's latest patch notes.

After detailing fixes, new features, and optimisation improvements, slipped into the middle of the list was the command to "​​TAKE OFF THE FCKN MASKS".

"​​TAKE OFF THE FCKN MASKS," the patch notes say between legitimate patch updates. "Next time you're at the grocery store, try showing a woman your face. Be confident, unafraid of the LIES - you might get a girlfriend. Women like confidence. Women don't like dudes who cover their faces in fear. What are you afraid of? Getting laid? Grow up."

"How to ruin a game in 2 easy steps... Add microtransactions years into release [and] add a weird rant about masks into your patch notes," said one disapproving reviewer. "Avoid this dev."

"Politics and personal views should never be part of the game marketing," added another. "The Dev decided otherwise. To say, C-19 is a lie after literally millions of people died due to this virus, is not just a lack of responsibility but pure ignorance. If the dev don't want to believe in it, fine.. but trying to convince others who actually show solidarity and responsibility not to do that anymore by luring them with cheap and false arguments is just pathetic."

Consequently, the game's otherwise "very positive" standing - aggregated from over 7000+ happy players - is nosediving downward with just 16 per cent of positive reviews added in the last 30 days; the rest are "overwhelmingly negative".

As PC Gamer spotted, it's not the first time developer Dolphin Barn Incorporated has dropped a strange addition into its patch notes. Back in May last year, an asterisk added to a note about combat said that "weak men lack character" and that "strong moral fibre [...] it's earned through hard work and sacrifice and it cannot be had via onlyfans or pornhub". The rant ends with "don't let strangers on the internet tell you how to live your life. if you want to be told how to live your life, read the new testament".

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

More about Steam

About the author

Vikki Blake

Vikki Blake

Contributor  |  _vixx

When​ ​her friends​ ​were falling in love with soap stars, Vikki was falling in love with​ ​video games. She's a survival horror survivalist​ ​with a penchant for​ ​Yorkshire Tea, men dressed up as doctors and sweary words. She struggles to juggle a fair-to-middling Destiny/Halo addiction​ ​and her kill/death ratio is terrible.

Related

Microsoft asks you to switch to Xbox's energy saver mode

Which also now downloads game and system updates.

102

EA, Gearbox, and Microsoft protest "anti-LGBTQ+ efforts" in Texas

"Discrimination is bad for business, bad for employees, and bad for families."

42

Elite Dangerous console users prepare to retire their ships, following update cancellation news

"It's been real Commanders."

41

Pinball FX Indiana Jones table DLC is a pricey addition

Whipped.

23

Perfect Dark director leaves The Initiative

Dan Neuburger departs after nearly four years at the studio.

19

You may also enjoy...

Sony reportedly cuts back PlayStation 5 production again due to chip shortage

Place your chips anywhere.

70

Digital Foundry | DF Direct Weekly takes on Cerny's new PS5 video and the terrific Xbox Museum

Plus: is it really the end for FPS Boost?

16

PS5 the fastest-selling PlayStation console in UK history with over 1m sold

Got one?

64

Epic launches appeal against Apple court ruling

Core principles.

52

Feature | Sexism and harassment in the games industry isn't just about big names: the entire culture must change

From someone who's experienced it.

Supporters only

Premium only | Off-Topic: The irresistible Australian Survivor

Golden good.

Premium only | Podcast: Meet the person putting wheelchairs in D&D

And highlighting Geralt's disability.

Premium only | Off Topic: Stargazing on Second Avenue

"You should be in SCHOOLS."

Supporters only | Letter from the editor: The trouble with review season

Time crisis.

5

Premium only | Off-Topic: The travel show magic of Footy Scran

Authentic bangers.

1

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store