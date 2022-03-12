Perfect Dark director leaves The Initiative

Perfect Dark's game director, Dan Neuburger, has seemingly left his position at The Initiative.

According to his LinkedIn profile (thanks Resetera), Neuburger left the studio last month after three years and eight months there. He had previously worked on the rebooted Tomb Raider games at Crystal Dynamics, which, coincidentally enough, is co-developing the Perfect Dark remake alongside The Initiative.

At the time of writing, Neuburger has not detailed his next steps, and The Initiative has not announced his replacement.

It's the second high profile departure from the Perfect Dark team in the last 12 months or so. This time last year, design director Drew Murray quit to return to his previous employer, Insomniac Games (thanks, VGC).

Our first brief look at Microsoft's rebooted Perfect Dark came at The Game Awards in December 2020. A teaser for the game revealed a futuristic "eco sci-fi" take and formally introduced The Initiative as the developer behind the project.