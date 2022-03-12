Gran Turismo 7's latest patch is out now

"Thank you for your continued support and please continue to enjoy Gran Turismo 7!"

News by Vikki Blake, Contributor
Updated on 12 March 2022

Patch 1.06 is out now for Gran Turismo 7.

The "main features implemented" include Race Display, which now boasts added wind direction and wind speed indicators, and Music Replay, which adds 64 new music tracks.

Polyphony Digital has also addressed several progression issues, including "a very rare issue wherein progress made on a Menu Book would not be recognised and prevented players to continue their playthrough", and another wherein an application error would occur when using the broadcast features of the PS4.

Other QoL improvements address problems in World Circuits - including an issue where you could choose cars without dirt tyres on Dirt tracks - and an unspecified "issue with the weather for all race events".

Assist setting resets in multiplayer has also been addressed, and an issue where the weather and time set by the host would not display correctly for others.

"Thank you for your continued support and please continue to enjoy Gran Turismo 7!" the update concludes, which details numerous other fixes.

Gran Turismo topped the UK boxed game charts this week, knocking Elden Ring from pole position, although the latter game has sold more digital copies overall.

"Polyphony Digital celebrates 25 years of its series with the return of the campaign and the most focussed and finessed Gran Turismo to date," editor-in-chief Martin Robinson wrote in Eurogamer's Gran Turismo 7 review.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

More about Gran Turismo 7

About the author

Vikki Blake

Vikki Blake

Contributor  |  _vixx

When​ ​her friends​ ​were falling in love with soap stars, Vikki was falling in love with​ ​video games. She's a survival horror survivalist​ ​with a penchant for​ ​Yorkshire Tea, men dressed up as doctors and sweary words. She struggles to juggle a fair-to-middling Destiny/Halo addiction​ ​and her kill/death ratio is terrible.

Related

Gran Turismo 7's new microtransactions are pretty grim

Grand theft auto.

179

Gran Turismo 7 was series' fifth-biggest launch in UK

And also its most expensive.

86

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is adding 48 newly remastered classic courses as paid DLC

First eight tracks arriving this March.

66

PlayStation quietly pulls Gran Turismo 7 from sale in Russia

"Release date pending confirmation."

44

Mario Kart fans debate graphical quality of forthcoming DLC tracks

A tour de force?

42

You may also enjoy...

Forza Horizon 5 best cars: Our best drift, dirt, S2 class, S1 class, A class and cross country car recommendations

Your vehicles of choice for single-player and multiplayer.

2

Review | Exo One review - not quite out-of-this-world enough

Star for the course.

28

Forza Horizon 5 has more than 10 million players

Biggest first week in Xbox and Game Pass history.

84

Feature | The big Gran Turismo 7 interview

How Kazunori Yamauchi wants to preserve 150 years of car culture in a single game.

64

Chocobo Racing is about to get an unlikely sequel

Coming to Nintendo Switch in 2022. .

2

Supporters only

Premium only | Off-Topic: The irresistible Australian Survivor

Golden good.

Premium only | Podcast: Meet the person putting wheelchairs in D&D

And highlighting Geralt's disability.

Premium only | Off Topic: Stargazing on Second Avenue

"You should be in SCHOOLS."

Supporters only | Letter from the editor: The trouble with review season

Time crisis.

5

Premium only | Off-Topic: The travel show magic of Footy Scran

Authentic bangers.

1

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store