Gran Turismo 7's latest patch is out now

Patch 1.06 is out now for Gran Turismo 7.

The "main features implemented" include Race Display, which now boasts added wind direction and wind speed indicators, and Music Replay, which adds 64 new music tracks.

Polyphony Digital has also addressed several progression issues, including "a very rare issue wherein progress made on a Menu Book would not be recognised and prevented players to continue their playthrough", and another wherein an application error would occur when using the broadcast features of the PS4.

Other QoL improvements address problems in World Circuits - including an issue where you could choose cars without dirt tyres on Dirt tracks - and an unspecified "issue with the weather for all race events".

Assist setting resets in multiplayer has also been addressed, and an issue where the weather and time set by the host would not display correctly for others.

"Thank you for your continued support and please continue to enjoy Gran Turismo 7!" the update concludes, which details numerous other fixes.

Gran Turismo topped the UK boxed game charts this week, knocking Elden Ring from pole position, although the latter game has sold more digital copies overall.

"Polyphony Digital celebrates 25 years of its series with the return of the campaign and the most focussed and finessed Gran Turismo to date," editor-in-chief Martin Robinson wrote in Eurogamer's Gran Turismo 7 review.